12 Of The Unhealthiest Yogurts On Grocery Store Shelves

The dairy section of every supermarket contains an untold number of yogurt brands, with each boasting several different flavors and nutrient options. Some brag about their protein content, others claim they are low in sugar, while others try to entice you with trend seasonal flavors, such as pumpkin spice.

Done right, yogurt can be a wonderfully healthy snack, packing much-needed protein and calcium. But not all yogurts are built equal. A lot of yogurts out there — even those purporting to be healthy — contain a lot of added sugar, saturated fat, and cholesterol, making them anything but healthy. Added sugar, in particular, is a red flag when seeking healthy options. Added sugar is precisely that: Unlike natural sugar in, say, fruits, this is sugar added to sweeten a product. Too much added sugar in diets is one of the biggest contributors to obesity in the United States.

Brands, of course, love to stamp their products with health claims, but don't exactly shout about the unhealthy stuff. Fortunately, U.S. law mandates nutritional labels. We've used this handy data to help cut through the marketing spin and figure out which yogurts are among the unhealthiest on grocery store shelves. A lot of these yogurts are not an ideal start to a heart-healthy morning.