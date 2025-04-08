What Makes French Yogurt So Different From Greek

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Yogurt, when defined at its broadest, is simply a dairy product produced by bacterial fermentation. Heated milk is treated with Lactobacillus bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus (you can even make yogurt at home in a slow cooker), transforming it into something tangy and thick, with a longer lifespan than ordinary milk. Yogurt has many sub-varieties worldwide, giving it universal appeal from Armenia to Iceland and Turkey to India.

Two readily available types of yogurt we can pick up at the supermarket are French and Greek, but because that wall of dairy choices tends to be so big, it can start to get a little confusing as to which type to pick. French yogurt is defined by how it's made. While most yogurts are made in large batches and distributed to smaller containers, French yogurt is fermented in its own individual serving glass. However, the base ingredients are still the same as most types, giving you a thick yogurt that's not as tangy as other varieties and is lightly sweet.

One key difference between French and Greek yogurt is straining. Excess liquid from Greek yogurt is drained away, leaving you with a much thicker end product. Labneh, the Middle Eastern version, is strained even further.