Greek yogurt is great, but for most of us, eating the plain version on its own isn't all that fun. It's just a tad too tart and maybe a little uninteresting, but the good news is, you don't have to make a fancy café-ready yogurt bowl to enjoy Greek yogurt to the fullest. One of the ultimate toppings for this dairy treat is affordable and quite likely sitting in your pantry right now — jam.

The intense sweetness of the cooked-down fruit and sugar mix is the perfect way to balance the sourness of plain Greek yogurt (Okay, maybe Greek yogurt in the grocery store isn't as Greek as we thought), and even just a spoonful can make a massive difference. If you also throw marmalades into the mix, there's a lot of variety out there, including strawberry, raspberry, orange, rhubarb, apricot, pineapple, blueberry, cherry, and peach. In the U.K., where I'm from, one of the most common yogurt brands, Müller Corner, blends yogurt with fruit compote, so it's a very familiar concept. It makes sense, considering that jam is the best way to give ice cream a fruity upgrade, too.

If you want to take things a step further, there are a few different add-ons you can combine with your yogurt and jam. Honey is the most obvious, and it's particularly enjoyable if you thoroughly mix the yogurt and jam together and then drizzle the honey on top. You can also add a bit of texture to the mix with raisins, granola, chocolate chips, or fresh fruit.