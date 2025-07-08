The Best Way To Give Ice Cream A Fruity Upgrade

Ice cream is one of those tried-and-true classics that you can fall back on when you want something sweet and refreshing. You can't go wrong, whether you get an over-the-top decadent flavor with tons of bells and whistles or you stick to a scoop of something simple (and if you think vanilla is boring, you're eating the wrong vanilla). But if you want to keep things easy and still enjoy a little extra kick of flavor, you definitely want to grab a jar of jam or fruit preserves and give that a spin as a topping.

How you combine your jam and ice cream is up to you, really. You can always just heap some on top of your ice cream scoops in a bowl. If you soften your ice cream or make a homemade batch, you can swirl it in for that ribbon effect and a touch of fruity sweetness in every bite. You can even heat your jam up in the microwave or over a double boiler so it has a thinner consistency and use it in place of hot fudge or sundae syrups. It's a sweet and low-lift way to take your ice cream from pretty good to dang delicious.