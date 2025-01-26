Stevia Vs. Splenda: Is There Really A Big Difference?

While both stevia and sucralose (commonly known as Splenda) can replace cane sugar and other sweeteners, Splenda is an artificial sweetener and stevia is a natural one. Both do not have calories, and you can find them each in various forms, including powdered, granulated, and liquid. However, there are also several other differences between them, including their formulations and sweetness levels.

According to Healthline, "Sucralose is a type of indigestible artificial sugar that's created chemically by replacing some of the atoms in sugar with chlorine. To make Splenda, digestible sweeteners like maltodextrin are added to sucralose." In the 1990s, the company Splenda began producing this form of sucralose. Today, it's recognized as the "yellow packet" that's found at restaurants and is one of the most used artificial sweeteners in the United States.

On the other hand, stevia's sweetness is due to steviol glycosides, which come from the leaves of the stevia plant. Stevia extract is often blended with additives like maltodextrin, erythritol, and dextrose. These blends are not only sold by Splenda but also brands like Stevia in the Raw. Now found more widely in restaurants, stevia can be recognized as the "green packet."