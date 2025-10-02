How Much A Chick-Fil-A Franchisee Can Make In A Year

With entrepreneurship on the rise, especially in the post-COVID era, would you become a franchisee for Chick-fil-A if given the opportunity? For many, the answer to that question depends on how much money is in it.

Chick‑fil‑A's unique business model means operators pay just $10,000 upfront, which is a stunning difference compared to other quick service restaurant (QSR) chains, where a $45,000 franchise fee is not unusual for QSRs like McDonald's. Startup costs for these other chains begin in the millions, while the starting range for Chick-fil-A is a little over half a million. However, Chick-fil-A's low entry cost does not translate into full ownership. The company retains control over restaurant assets, such as real estate and equipment.

In plain numbers, the average Chick‑fil‑A restaurant racks up around $8.7 million to $9.3 million in annual revenue, with a portion of it going toward fees, including 15% of gross sales, 50% of net profit, and capped rent at 6% of sales. Operators typically keep between 5% and 7% of total revenue, working out to about $465,000 per year if the location performs at least average, which could very well not be the case. Some Reddit users estimate average annual take-home earnings closer to $150,000, though higher-performing operators can net between $200,000 and $300,000 depending on performance and local efficiency. Essentially, it depends on your individual performance, but this gives you an idea of what you can maybe expect.