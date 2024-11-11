How Much Money Do McDonald's Franchise Owners Make?
Everyone knows McDonald's, whether for its a hot batch of crispy fries or ultra-bubbly "spicy Sprite". With over 41,000 locations worldwide, the chain is nearly in every corner. In the United States, the famous yellow arches represent the highest-earning chain restaurant, contributing billions to the economy each year. But how easy is it to own a franchise? The answer is simple — it's not.
You know at the end of commercials when they mention rules and regulations apply, they're not kidding. There are numerous fees and requirements involved in owning a McDonald's franchise. While this isn't unique to McDonald's — other chains like Taco Bell and Wendy's have similar hurdles — it can still prove difficult for prospective owners. The prices vary depending on where the new McDonald's is located and the scope of the restaurant, but for the majority of stores, a single franchise generates around $2.7 million a year in sales, seemingly justifying the investment, but that's a stretch when it comes to how much you're able to take home.
Breaking down the numbers
Ongoing fees are a not-so-secret way franchise owners drain revenues too. Each month, franchise owners must pay a 4% service fee based on total sales per month. Additionally, rent, which averages around 10.7% of sales, must be covered. Oh, and don't forget the starting franchising fee of $45,000.
To start, you need a minimum of $500,000 in liquid assets and must cover 40% of startup costs with cash or non-loaned funds. Overall, new owners typically require roughly $1 million to $2.2 million to start-off. Although, fees continue with the various McDonald's store formats, from PlayPlaces for kids to McCafe's featuring cafe-style drinks and baked goods, as well as McDrive's, foregoing traditional dining, inviting a complete drive-thru experience. Each type impacts the investment needed for franchise ownership.
Since most McDonald's locations in the U.S. are franchised, a significant portion of the company's revenue comes from these individually owned chains. Nearly 82% of the revenue from franchises contributes to McDonald's total revenue, which reached $25.49 billion in 2023.
Despite the attractive sales figures, franchisees face numerous additional costs, including equipment, changes in the menu, and staffing. According to Bloomberg, "Those changes cost money — including a potential $500 to $5,000 for equipment — that will fall mostly on franchisees." This means each time a new item is introduced, or breakfast hours are extended, franchise owners bear the financial burden.
Costs beyond the basics
When it comes to the employees, pay varies depending on the position of said worker. The starting position is called a crew member, but there are store managers and cashiers. Overall, pay varies, in part because in the U.S. each state has a different minimum wage.
While many franchises have small recurring fees, McDonald's capitalizes on its significant revenue from franchisees. Even company-owned stores take only 16% of proceeds. Since 1948, when McDonald's was first opened by brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald, the iconic fries, burgers, and milkshakes spot has found its way across millions of homes. But as the chain grew and changed to accommodate different locations, so did its business model. So, next time you head to your nearest McDonald's, whether for a late-night drive-thru order or morning coffee, consider whether your spot is one of the many franchises or a rare company-owned store.