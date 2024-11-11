How Much Money Do McDonald's Franchise Owners Make?

Ongoing fees are a not-so-secret way franchise owners drain revenues too. Each month, franchise owners must pay a 4% service fee based on total sales per month. Additionally, rent, which averages around 10.7% of sales, must be covered. Oh, and don't forget the starting franchising fee of $45,000.

To start, you need a minimum of $500,000 in liquid assets and must cover 40% of startup costs with cash or non-loaned funds. Overall, new owners typically require roughly $1 million to $2.2 million to start-off. Although, fees continue with the various McDonald's store formats, from PlayPlaces for kids to McCafe's featuring cafe-style drinks and baked goods, as well as McDrive's, foregoing traditional dining, inviting a complete drive-thru experience. Each type impacts the investment needed for franchise ownership.

Since most McDonald's locations in the U.S. are franchised, a significant portion of the company's revenue comes from these individually owned chains. Nearly 82% of the revenue from franchises contributes to McDonald's total revenue, which reached $25.49 billion in 2023.

Despite the attractive sales figures, franchisees face numerous additional costs, including equipment, changes in the menu, and staffing. According to Bloomberg, "Those changes cost money — including a potential $500 to $5,000 for equipment — that will fall mostly on franchisees." This means each time a new item is introduced, or breakfast hours are extended, franchise owners bear the financial burden.