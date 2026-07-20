Starbucks' New Frapps Have Both Baristas And Customers Tired: 'Stop This Madness'

If there's one culinary trend that seems to be all over the place these days, it's high-protein foods that no one asked for. This macronutrient addition is actually unnecessary for almost everybody, since most Americans already get plenty of protein in their diets. Nevertheless, food brands persist, and Starbucks is one of the more egregious culprits.

The menu currently features eight different flavors of protein lattes, but according to social media, the chain may be planning to introduce a new item it calls Power Frapps, which are, yes, Frappuccinos with added protein powder. These are said to be currently market testing in Washington state and are available in Caramel Coffee, Matcha Berry, and Strawberry Mango flavors. While some people may be excited by the idea, others are less than thrilled.

One Instagram user, who actually tried the Caramel Coffee version, bluntly said, "It doesn't taste like anything." Many baristas are also extremely displeased at the prospect of making it. It's bad enough they've had to deal with Starbucks bringing back the nostalgic Unicorn Frappuccino, not to mention all those ridiculous secret menu drinks baristas wish you'd stop ordering; some workers have actually threatened to quit in response to the latest outrage. Others, while they may not go to those lengths, aren't shy about publicly expressing their displeasure. As one person put it, "As a Starbucks Barista....NO!!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT!!! We need simplicity more than anything!" Another noted that having to add scoops of blending powder to numerous drinks per day seems to be causing respiratory difficulty for some workers.