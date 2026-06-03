Starbucks Is Bringing Back A Nostalgic Frappe That Customers Begged For (But Baristas Hate)
Starbucks is bringing back one of its most loved — and hated — limited-time drinks. The Unicorn Frappuccino went viral when it was first released in 2017 and will reappear on the menu for the first time since then for three days this summer. Snack food influencer Markie_devo revealed the drink will be available in select Starbucks locations worldwide. The exact dates are yet to be announced, but Reddit rumors suggest it will be available the weekend of August 15th.
The marketing campaign is going all-in on the 2010s internet nostalgia. Marking one of the more outrageous drinks to come out of Starbucks in 2026, the company teased the drink earlier this spring at 2026 Coachella. You can't get more 2017 Instagram than Unicorn frappuccinos and Coachella. The drink garnered a whopping 150,000 Instagram posts despite only being available for a week.
The bright pink, color-changing frappe was undeniably Instagrammable. Whether it was good was another matter. The drink combines mango syrup, a creme frappuccino base, and a sour streak of blue drizzle; all topped with whip and sour, pink-and-blue powder. Some Starbucks fans loved the flavor while others found the drink cloying, but the flavor isn't the only reason why the drink is divisive. The Unicorn Frappuccino annoyed Starbucks baristas to no end.
Why the Unicorn Frappuccino is such a divisive drink
On Reddit, Starbucks baristas are already half-jokingly threatening to quit. When the Unicorn Frappuccino was originally released, the influx of customers craving the complicated, Instagrammable drink strained Starbucks employees. The drink was available for a whole week when it first debuted. This extra-short window will likely push baristas to the limit. "Godspeed soldiers, may we survive the trenches," one barista wrote on Reddit.
Baristas aren't the only Unicorn Frappe haters. The drink was officially condemned by the Stratford Health Department in Connecticut for its sugar content, and Anthony Bourdain called it "the perfect nexus of awfulness" while talking to Town & Country. "Why did they bring this back??? Most people said it was nasty," wrote one Instagram commenter. "I had it years ago I'll never forget how terrible it was," said another comment on the same Instagram post.
One demographic is thrilled: Teens who were too young to try the drink the first time around. A few commenters noted they weren't allowed to try the super-sugary drink as kids, so the limited-time release will give them the chance to live out their childhood dreams. Starbucks is popular among teens, so the chain is making a savvy move by launching a drink that'll appeal to the next generation. We just hope Starbucks follows Five Guys' lead in case things go awry – the chain's CEO recently handed out $1.5 million in employee bonuses after a BOGO deal swamped stores with customers.