Starbucks Is Bringing Back A Nostalgic Frappe That Customers Begged For (But Baristas Hate)

Starbucks is bringing back one of its most loved — and hated — limited-time drinks. The Unicorn Frappuccino went viral when it was first released in 2017 and will reappear on the menu for the first time since then for three days this summer. Snack food influencer Markie_devo revealed the drink will be available in select Starbucks locations worldwide. The exact dates are yet to be announced, but Reddit rumors suggest it will be available the weekend of August 15th.

The marketing campaign is going all-in on the 2010s internet nostalgia. Marking one of the more outrageous drinks to come out of Starbucks in 2026, the company teased the drink earlier this spring at 2026 Coachella. You can't get more 2017 Instagram than Unicorn frappuccinos and Coachella. The drink garnered a whopping 150,000 Instagram posts despite only being available for a week.

The bright pink, color-changing frappe was undeniably Instagrammable. Whether it was good was another matter. The drink combines mango syrup, a creme frappuccino base, and a sour streak of blue drizzle; all topped with whip and sour, pink-and-blue powder. Some Starbucks fans loved the flavor while others found the drink cloying, but the flavor isn't the only reason why the drink is divisive. The Unicorn Frappuccino annoyed Starbucks baristas to no end.