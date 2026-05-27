7 Most Outrageous Starbucks Drinks To Come Out Of 2026 So Far

Starbucks has released some wild drinks in the past. Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino of 2017 — a drink that changed colors and flavors as you sipped? A year later, the coffee giant released the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, a peachy-tasting frappe laced with edible glitter and topped with candy gems that were meant to tell your fortune. In 2026, the coffee giant has continued the tradition of releasing outrageous drinks. And so far this year, they seem to follow a theme: pretty drinks that pack a punch.

We expect nothing less than trend-setting behavior from the world's largest coffee chain, and thus far, Starbucks has understood the assignment. The chain has done everything from redefining matcha (and yes, Starbucks does use real matcha powder) to introducing customers to the vibrant purple Japanese yam known as "ube." Starbucks' 2026 Summer Menu is filled with tropical flavors, popping boba, and vibrant color combos (and there's a whole slew of blue drinks coming in mid-June too). Here are the most over-the-top drinks Starbucks has released in 2026 so far.