7 Most Outrageous Starbucks Drinks To Come Out Of 2026 So Far
Starbucks has released some wild drinks in the past. Remember the Unicorn Frappuccino of 2017 — a drink that changed colors and flavors as you sipped? A year later, the coffee giant released the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, a peachy-tasting frappe laced with edible glitter and topped with candy gems that were meant to tell your fortune. In 2026, the coffee giant has continued the tradition of releasing outrageous drinks. And so far this year, they seem to follow a theme: pretty drinks that pack a punch.
We expect nothing less than trend-setting behavior from the world's largest coffee chain, and thus far, Starbucks has understood the assignment. The chain has done everything from redefining matcha (and yes, Starbucks does use real matcha powder) to introducing customers to the vibrant purple Japanese yam known as "ube." Starbucks' 2026 Summer Menu is filled with tropical flavors, popping boba, and vibrant color combos (and there's a whole slew of blue drinks coming in mid-June too). Here are the most over-the-top drinks Starbucks has released in 2026 so far.
Caramel Protein Matcha
Caramel and matcha don't seem like a natural match at first glance, but Starbucks put the two together when it released the Caramel Protein Matcha drink in January. It's a combination of milk and matcha over ice, with caramel syrup and protein powder added to the mix. A Grande has 36 grams of protein — that's more than what you'd get in a 4-ounce sirloin steak, for reference. If you're looking to limit your sugar intake, you can also opt for sugar-free caramel syrup. Some customers love that they can get a low-sugar coffee with such a protein boost. Others say the sugar-free caramel in the drink makes it taste terrible.
Iced Double Berry Matcha
Starbucks' Iced Double Berry Matcha looks like a Jackson Pollock painting in a cup. It's a strawberry-raspberry twist on matcha, enhancing the classic green tea's vibe with splashes of color. It's flavored with strawberry syrup and topped with a generous amount of Raspberry Cream Cold Foam. The only thing that isn't outrageous about this drink is the number of calories. You'll get 310 calories in a Grande, which isn't bad if you compare it to other coffee shop dessert drinks.
Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha
Two trends collided in the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha drink Starbucks released in January. It was part of the company's limited-edition winter menu and was an outrageous pairing, as matcha has a reputation for being a healthy coffee alternative and Dubai chocolate is known as a decadent dessert. The drink was made with a base of matcha green tea, milk, pistachio sauce, chocolate cream cold foam, and salted brown butter topping. Overall, the drinks received mixed reviews. For some, it converted them from matcha haters to matcha lovers. Others said it basically tasted like a mocha due to the chocolate overpowering the other flavors.
Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato
Everything is ube now, and Starbucks jumped on the Japanese yam trend with its spring drink release. Among the violet-shaded offerings was the Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato. It's a complicated concoction made with milk, espresso, toasted coconut syrup, and ice — all topped with toasted coconut flakes. The drink delivers a variety different textures and flavors while also being visually stunning, with ombré vibes fading from lavender to brown to white. If you want to really order your Iced Ube Coconut Macchiato like a diva, skip adding a straw; some customers say it simply tastes better if you drink it straight from the cup.
Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso
Before we even get into what this drink contains, the sheer number of words required to order an Iced Ube Coconut Cream Shaken Espresso makes it outrageous on its own. The drink is made with some of Starbucks' more decadent ingredients: blonde roast espresso, oat milk, toasted coconut syrup, and ube coconut cream cold foam. It looks gorgeous, too, with a striking ombré color scheme that starts with a vibrant purple and fades to espresso brown. Customers say they could really taste the ube in this drink. Some also said they tasted notes of mocha — which is weird, considering the recipe doesn't include chocolate.
Pink Cannon Ball Drink
Starbucks' March release of the Pink Cannon Ball Drink really pushed its line of Refreshers over the edge. It's a spin on the Cannon Ball Drink that Starbucks released in January in collaboration with Mr. Beast. The original Cannon Ball Drink is a fruity lemonade charged with caffeine and loaded with garnishes. The Pink Cannon Ball Drink takes all that deliciousness to the next level by mixing creamy coconut milk with the fruity Mango Dragonfruit and Strawberry Açaí Refreshers. It's shaken with ice and, like standard Refreshers, topped with strawberry and dragonfruit inclusions. If that's not enough, you can add up to 125 mg of caffeine to the drink — that's the equivalent of a double shot of espresso.
Tropical Butterfly Refresher
Starbucks is kicking off Summer 2026 with the Tropical Butterfly Refresher (among other colorful drinks). This iced drink has lots of texture, color, and pizazz. It's made with an infusion of butterfly pea flower, a natural ingredient popular for its indigo color that changes to light pink when an acid, like lemon juice, is added. In the Tropical Butterfly Refresher, you get a purple-orange cascade of colors as you drink. At the bottom, there's a bunch of mango-pineapple popping pearls, adding little bursts of fruity flavor and a popping texture.