Review: Starbucks' 2026 Summer Drink Menu Is Great, As Long As You Don't Want Coffee

The newest Refresher additions to the menu are based on what the chain is calling its Tropical Butterfly Refresher. The drink utilized a new tropical passionfruit guava refresher base. This is mixed with water and green coffee extract. Tropical Butterfly Refreshers also get the tropical mango pineapple pearls on the bottom of the cup with an infusion of butterfly pea flower on top for color. This butterfly pea flower is strictly for coloring and a cascade effect. It does not change the flavor in any significant way.

Most of the Refreshers on the Starbucks menu don't taste great with simply water, but this Tropical Butterfly Refresher was surprisingly enjoyable without the inclusion of coconut milk or lemonade. There was an abundance of pearls at the bottom of the drink, and this made for a fun texture and a flavor that tasted like something you'd enjoy on the beach, perhaps even with a little room for rum. The layered effect of the drink was quite lovely, and since the butterfly pea flower wasn't an actual flavor, but more of just a coloring, I felt no qualms about enjoying the drink in its layered form rather than mixing it up.

As of the release of Starbucks' mid-spring menu, the chain offers energy versions of its drinks. The only difference with these is additional pumps of the green coffee extract. For the grande Refresher I ordered, there were 45 milligrams of caffeine, 90 calories, 22 grams of carbohydrates, and 20 grams of sugar.