Starbucks' Mid-Spring Menu Brings A New Fruity Syrup To Its Drinks
As spring fast approaches, excitement for the seasonal menus at fast food restaurants and cafes is on the rise. As is often the case, Starbucks is at the top of the list in terms of anticipation. While we're still yet to see if Chick-fil-A will have as strong a spring menu as it did last year, Starbucks' spring menu has arrived, and the central theme this year is mango-flavored versions of several classic drinks from the world's largest coffee-centric chain.
Alongside the recently released Iced Ube Macchiato with a classic Filipino flavor, Starbucks has developed a mango syrup that steals the show in its newest Energy Refreshers, Iced Matcha drinks, and Iced Chai teas. You'll also be able to customize your favorite drink with a splash of mango syrup — perfect for adding a fruity twist to green teas or lemonades. Alongside other spring flavors like coconut and lavender, these mango-inspired creations will be available on the Starbucks menu during the first week of April.
What are the new mango-centric menu items coming to Starbucks?
While one of the best things about Starbucks is its customizability — which allows you to add your favorite fruity syrups to coffees, teas, or refreshers — there are drinks specifically crafted to pair perfectly with mango syrup. For starters, the chain is rolling out its new Energy Refreshers after the Starbucks' Iced Energy line of drinks received lukewarm reviews and was discontinued in 2025. The newest Energy Refreshers — which utilize green coffee extract for caffeine — lean heavily on the new mango syrup, with the Mango Strawberry, Mango Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango Dream flavors likely to become fan favorites.
Another major source of excitement is that, alongside the mango syrup, Starbucks is also introducing a mango cold foam, with the Iced Mango Cream Matcha and the Iced Mango Cream Chai Latte serving as ways to experience the flavor in this new form.
It's important to note that, while these new items are being marketed as completely new, this isn't the first time mango syrup has been available on the Starbucks menu. Mango syrup was discontinued alongside the chain's peach syrup in 2017, a move that prompted plenty of fan outrage in the process. So, while these new mid-spring items will be entirely new for customers who have begun visiting the chain within the past 10 years, longer-term fans are hoping the syrup can live up to the hype after years of begging for its return.