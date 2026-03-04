Starbucks' Mid-Spring Menu Brings A New Fruity Syrup To Its Drinks

While one of the best things about Starbucks is its customizability — which allows you to add your favorite fruity syrups to coffees, teas, or refreshers — there are drinks specifically crafted to pair perfectly with mango syrup. For starters, the chain is rolling out its new Energy Refreshers after the Starbucks' Iced Energy line of drinks received lukewarm reviews and was discontinued in 2025. The newest Energy Refreshers — which utilize green coffee extract for caffeine — lean heavily on the new mango syrup, with the Mango Strawberry, Mango Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango Dream flavors likely to become fan favorites.

Another major source of excitement is that, alongside the mango syrup, Starbucks is also introducing a mango cold foam, with the Iced Mango Cream Matcha and the Iced Mango Cream Chai Latte serving as ways to experience the flavor in this new form.

It's important to note that, while these new items are being marketed as completely new, this isn't the first time mango syrup has been available on the Starbucks menu. Mango syrup was discontinued alongside the chain's peach syrup in 2017, a move that prompted plenty of fan outrage in the process. So, while these new mid-spring items will be entirely new for customers who have begun visiting the chain within the past 10 years, longer-term fans are hoping the syrup can live up to the hype after years of begging for its return.