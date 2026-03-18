I Tried 8 Starbucks Drinks To Dunk Cake Pops In And This Was The Best

Though I love making coffee and tea at home, I admittedly still make my way to Starbucks frequently. Whenever I do, I always purchase a cake pop, because my son is something of a connoisseur of the treat. His favorites are the seasonal ones, like the Valentine's Day heart or the springtime frog. So when the opportunity came to try dunking Starbucks' famous cake pops in my favorite drinks, I was instantly sold.

For this tasting, I ordered drinks from many sections of the menu (though no secret menu drinks), took them home, dunked the cake pop in, and took a bite. Through my sugary haze, I noted flavor differences and how the dunk impacted the cake pop as a whole. It was quite the experience, and one of the more interesting Starbucks tastings I've done. In the end, my favorite of the bunch was certainly a surprise to me and my son.