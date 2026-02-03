Starbucks Heard Your Complaints — This Fruity Syrup Is Back For Good

Starbucks could be accused of many wrongs, but never minimalism. Hot on the cold-foam tail of its new Filipino-inspired coconut drinks for spring and Winter 2025 additions like the Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Mocha and Matcha, the global coffee brand announced on February 3 the debut of two new year-round drinks for 2026. Perhaps more importantly for fruity coffee fans, these menu changes also mean the return of raspberry syrup. And this time, it's back for good. Or, at least, that's what Starbucks says right now.

The syrup is making its return as a key ingredient in the new Iced Double Berry Matcha, which features strawberry puree, refreshing matcha, and a raspberry cream cold foam that incorporates the syrup. The fruity matcha's sister drink is an Iced Banana Bread Matcha, a similar latte drink that will bring cozy vibes to your coffee run. It features brown sugar syrup matcha over ice, topped with banana cream cold foam and caramel. And though the raspberry syrup is only an official part of one drink for now, you'll also be able to add it as a nondairy or protein cold foam topping, if that's you're thing.

While the new iced matcha drinks both sound like hits, the question remains — will they settle the minds of raspberry syrup lovers who took to their keyboards when Starbucks bid it goodbye in 2023?