Review: Starbucks' Dubai Chocolate Inspired Matcha And Mocha May Just Become My Go-To Order

As champagne glasses clink and kisses ensue, ringing in the new year, Starbucks prepared to release its post holiday lineup of winter drinks. In addition to the regular pistachio drinks, the chain introduced some protein-enriched options, and a duo of Dubai chocolate-inspired drinks. I've been looking forward to trying these drinks since they were announced before even Christmas, and at long last, I got to taste these Dubai chocolate treats and see what potential tweaks they might need.

Admittedly, I felt like I knew what to expect, but these drinks legitimately surprised me. The goal was to find out if Starbucks' newest offerings deserved the viral-like status of the Dubai chocolate food trend (Costco even has boxes of this viral chocolate) or if they were more of a flash in the pan. I planned to answer this question by determining if they were drinks I would be excited to order again, looking to the taste and the mixture of flavors as the deciding elements.