Starbucks Baristas Wish You'd Stop Ordering These Secret Menu Drinks

One concept that has always annoyed me is that of the "secret menu." Secret, schmecret. You wouldn't ask a car dealer to repaint its inventory to match your color preferences, so why should a restaurant, particularly a fast food chain like Starbucks, be required to cater to your every dining whim? Starbucks' menu does offer customers the opportunity to customize drinks to a certain extent, and it's incredibly easy to order these online or in-app. (I've used this method to request low-sugar iced tea a time or two, since I'm way too socially awkward to ask for any kind of special order in person.) Some people take things too far, though, and there are websites and social media accounts dedicated to dreaming up overly complicated creations and customizations that annoy your Starbucks barista. Bella Rickles, a New York University student who works as a barista at a Midtown Manhattan Starbucks, spoke with The Takeout about some of her pet peeves.

In addition to Rickles' coffee expertise, she's also a food equity advocate who worked with Switch4Good to convince Starbucks to drop its nondairy milk upcharge. As she's shown willingness to take the side of the customer in this case, it's only fair to return the favor and hear her out. As she explained, ordering a drink with a zillion different ingredient swaps is not only tough on the barista, but it can be unfair to other customers, as well.