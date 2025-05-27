Starbucks' 4 New Summer Frappuccino Flavors All Feature A Foamy Top
When Starbucks released its summer menu a few weeks ago, I, for one, was pretty disappointed. Okay, the Summer-Berry Refreshers sound pretty good (they're all about the boba, according to our 2024 review), but they're essentially a retread. And the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is inspired by an iconic Mexican beverage, which is fun, but there are no new Frappuccinos. Well, that is until Starbucks actually did a late drop of all-new summer 2025 fraps, and ... I'm kind of having mixed feelings about them. It's nice to see something new, but I'm not sold on these ones.
According to a photo received by The Takeout, the four new Frappuccino flavors go by the names of Strawberry Matcha Strato, Salted Caramel Mocha Strato, Brown Sugar Strato, and Firework. Starbucks didn't say for sure, but one in-the-know Redditor posting on r/Starbucks (presumably an employee) noted that the Firework Frappuccino — an offering to celebrate Fourth of July — would only be available from July 1 through 7.
Another Starbucks insider kindly explained the flavors. The first-named Strato Frappuccino is matcha layered and topped with strawberry cold foam, the second is a mocha Frappuccino with salted caramel cold foam, and the third is a coffee Frappuccino with the new fan-favorite cold foam flavor: brown sugar. The Firework Frappuccino, based on the Summer-Berry Refresher (boba pearls and all), is made with coconut milk and layered with vanilla sweet cream cold foam.
Not everyone is enthusiastic about the new Frappuccinos
There hasn't been much noise about the new Frappuccinos yet since this news really is hot off the virtual press, but Redditors who work at Starbucks seem pretty put out by the amount of work all the layering is going to take. They speculate that these drinks will take about 10 steps to make, but Starbucks will still expect them to finish each one in 45 seconds or less. (Sounds stressful!)
It doesn't seem like non-employees have had anything bad to say, but there appears to be a general lack of enthusiasm. Instead, Starbucks fans both on Reddit and Facebook are lamenting the fact that we get this selection in lieu of returning favorites like the s'mores and macadamia fraps.
As for me, my beef is with that cold foam top. Even though Starbucks' cold foam has been around since 2018, for some reason, the company seems to be pushing it really hard this year. Yay, it now comes in flavors; that's nice. Still, using it to replace the whipped cream, which is the best part of a Frappuccino, is taking this trend way too far. I think I'm going to have to sit out the summer fraps and hope that the fall menu (which will probably land sometime in August) has more appealing options.