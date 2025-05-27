Starbucks' 4 New Summer Frappuccino Flavors All Feature A Foamy Top

When Starbucks released its summer menu a few weeks ago, I, for one, was pretty disappointed. Okay, the Summer-Berry Refreshers sound pretty good (they're all about the boba, according to our 2024 review), but they're essentially a retread. And the new Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso is inspired by an iconic Mexican beverage, which is fun, but there are no new Frappuccinos. Well, that is until Starbucks actually did a late drop of all-new summer 2025 fraps, and ... I'm kind of having mixed feelings about them. It's nice to see something new, but I'm not sold on these ones.

According to a photo received by The Takeout, the four new Frappuccino flavors go by the names of Strawberry Matcha Strato, Salted Caramel Mocha Strato, Brown Sugar Strato, and Firework. Starbucks didn't say for sure, but one in-the-know Redditor posting on r/Starbucks (presumably an employee) noted that the Firework Frappuccino — an offering to celebrate Fourth of July — would only be available from July 1 through 7.

Another Starbucks insider kindly explained the flavors. The first-named Strato Frappuccino is matcha layered and topped with strawberry cold foam, the second is a mocha Frappuccino with salted caramel cold foam, and the third is a coffee Frappuccino with the new fan-favorite cold foam flavor: brown sugar. The Firework Frappuccino, based on the Summer-Berry Refresher (boba pearls and all), is made with coconut milk and layered with vanilla sweet cream cold foam.