Starbucks Has A New Not-So-Secret Hot Cocoa Creation — Here's How To Order It
Starbucks has a new cafe beverage out — one that combines cocoa with a classic ice cream flavor: Cookies & Cream Hot Cocoa. But there's a catch: You can only order it through Starbucks' secret menu. Some reporting indicates you can find the secret menu under the "Offers" tab in the Starbucks mobile app, but it wasn't showing up for this writer. However, we'll tell you how to order the drink even if you can't find the secret menu on the app. The Cookies & Cream Hot Cocoa blends the flavors of white chocolate, cocoa, and whipped cream, all with a cookie crumble on top.
That's on top of the official drinks that Starbucks is offering for the 2025 holiday season, like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai (there's a Snowman Cookie as well). The Cookies & Cream Hot Cocoa doesn't sound like a bad option for those who are avoiding too much caffeine but still want something sweet, plus I'm sure you'll get some kids who are really into the idea of trying one of these things. That being said, you don't necessarily need to rush to Starbucks to try this one, because as those of us relentless menu tinkerers love to do, there's a way to recreate this whenever you want.
How to order the Cookies and Cream Cocoa all year long
Since this is really more of a drink customization than it is a new drink that requires limited-time ingredients, the ingredients are listed in the app year-round. So take notes, everyone. For a 16-ounce drink (a Grande, for you Starbucks regulars), order the regular hot chocolate and ask the barista to dose it with four pumps of White Chocolate Mocha sauce. Then simply request whipped cream and cookie crumbles on top, and there you have it.
The best part is, these are all things Starbucks always has on hand, which means you should be able to get it whenever you like. Just remember, customizing your drinks at Starbucks does cost an extra fee, which means this will be tacked onto your final charge. But hey, unlike things like the McRib, which has a finite run whenever it's out, this is one menu item you can cobble together no matter when you want it. Still, it's cold out, so I'm guessing now's probably the peak season for you to try this if you're curious. Just dig around the Offers tab in your Starbucks app, and later, you can make it using the recipe I just mentioned.