Starbucks Has A New Not-So-Secret Hot Cocoa Creation — Here's How To Order It

Starbucks has a new cafe beverage out — one that combines cocoa with a classic ice cream flavor: Cookies & Cream Hot Cocoa. But there's a catch: You can only order it through Starbucks' secret menu. Some reporting indicates you can find the secret menu under the "Offers" tab in the Starbucks mobile app, but it wasn't showing up for this writer. However, we'll tell you how to order the drink even if you can't find the secret menu on the app. The Cookies & Cream Hot Cocoa blends the flavors of white chocolate, cocoa, and whipped cream, all with a cookie crumble on top.

That's on top of the official drinks that Starbucks is offering for the 2025 holiday season, like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai (there's a Snowman Cookie as well). The Cookies & Cream Hot Cocoa doesn't sound like a bad option for those who are avoiding too much caffeine but still want something sweet, plus I'm sure you'll get some kids who are really into the idea of trying one of these things. That being said, you don't necessarily need to rush to Starbucks to try this one, because as those of us relentless menu tinkerers love to do, there's a way to recreate this whenever you want.