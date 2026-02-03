Starbucks' Valentine's Review: Move Over Chocolate, These V-Day Drinks Are Sweet Enough

Valentine's Day is officially trending and Starbucks is pulling out all the stops to make sure you have the proper drinks to celebrate. Spoiler alert — it's very matcha-forward. The matcha moment has not slowed down at all. If anything, it's expanded as coffee shops experiment with new flavors and inclusions. I've subscribed to the Starbucks matcha latte movement for a while and sometimes get a little giddy when a barista hands me the gorgeous green drink. You can also customize matcha just like your coffee order. All matcha drinkers have their own ordering technique and it's completely subjective. I may have started with ordering a simple iced matcha latte on my first ever Starbucks matcha run. However, I've evolved as has my go-to order.

Grande Iced Matcha Latte with no sweetener, topped with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam. That is the power move right there. It's a touch of chocolatey sweetness that still lets the matcha shine and I finish it way too quickly. Well, buckle up matcha lovers because Starbucks just released its Valentine's menu and it's loaded with new iced matcha beverages. I ordered every Valentine's Day drink on the Starbucks menu to give you the full lay of the land if you want to surprise your sweetheart with a sweet treat. Happy Valentine's Day, matcha lovers.