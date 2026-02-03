Starbucks' Valentine's Review: Move Over Chocolate, These V-Day Drinks Are Sweet Enough
Valentine's Day is officially trending and Starbucks is pulling out all the stops to make sure you have the proper drinks to celebrate. Spoiler alert — it's very matcha-forward. The matcha moment has not slowed down at all. If anything, it's expanded as coffee shops experiment with new flavors and inclusions. I've subscribed to the Starbucks matcha latte movement for a while and sometimes get a little giddy when a barista hands me the gorgeous green drink. You can also customize matcha just like your coffee order. All matcha drinkers have their own ordering technique and it's completely subjective. I may have started with ordering a simple iced matcha latte on my first ever Starbucks matcha run. However, I've evolved as has my go-to order.
Grande Iced Matcha Latte with no sweetener, topped with Chocolate Cream Cold Foam. That is the power move right there. It's a touch of chocolatey sweetness that still lets the matcha shine and I finish it way too quickly. Well, buckle up matcha lovers because Starbucks just released its Valentine's menu and it's loaded with new iced matcha beverages. I ordered every Valentine's Day drink on the Starbucks menu to give you the full lay of the land if you want to surprise your sweetheart with a sweet treat. Happy Valentine's Day, matcha lovers.
Methodology
I went to my local Starbucks and ordered one of every Valentine's Day drink they had to offer. While I usually customize the milk and sweetener in my own orders, I requested each drink exactly as it comes. That seemed like the fairest way to judge them. If I ordered any of them again, I would do it my way, but for the purposes of this review, I wanted to honor the way Starbucks intends them to be served. The criteria I used included the aesthetics of the drinks as well as the overall flavor, inclusions, and sweetness level.
Iced Double Berry Matcha
Full disclosure, I am not a girl who enjoys fruity matchas or coffees. However, this drink might have just changed my mind. It's the signature matcha green that Starbucks has perfected. Plus, there are layers to it, as is common with great matchas. The Double Berry Matcha has strawberry purée blended in and is topped with Raspberry Cream Cold Foam to create a delicious frosty delight. By the way, the raspberry syrup is apparently here to stay, so start thinking about how you can give your other orders a berry boost.
It tastes like a melted bowl of strawberry soft serve, and I mean that as a compliment. The flavor is great and not too berry heavy. This matcha tastes the way summer feels and is a great twist that is certain to spoil your Valentine. An iced Double Berry Matcha with a cute little Starbucks pastry of your choosing makes for a nice little Valentine's treat. Do it for your significant other, or give yourself the gift of matcha just because you are awesome and deserve it.
Iced Banana Bread Matcha
I have been dying to try all the banana bread inspired coffees I see popping up everywhere. Today was my lucky day because also on the Starbucks Valentine's menu is the Iced Banana Bread Matcha, and it tastes exactly like you imagine. If you like banana-flavored things, run to Starbucks right now. It's good in all the right ways. I knew it was going to slap when I saw it's made with the Brown Sugar Syrup, because the Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso is part of my personality.
What really lured me in though is the caramel crunch topping that sits beautifully on top of the pillow of Banana Cream Cold Foam. It's a great, rich banana flavor without being too overpowering. Before I mixed it up, I popped the lid off to taste the caramel crunch and it's very sweet, but pairs well with the matcha, which tames it from being over the top. I'm kicking myself for not grabbing a piece of homemade banana bread to go with it because I bet that would make for some great dipping action.
Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha
No matter how basic it makes me sound, the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha is pretty much my dream. Chocolate and matcha just work together. Throw some pistachio sauce in the mix and you've got something special. But wait, there's more. In addition to the airy and sweet Chocolate Cream Cold Foam on top, there is also a salty-brown, buttery topping and it does not disappoint. The combination of sweet and salty really takes this to the next level because Starbucks knows exactly what it's doing.
Although this drink was already on the menu, it is considered part of Starbucks Valentine's collection, and the incredible baristas insisted I try it. Bottom line: This is not to be slept on. Do yourself a favor. Skip the ridiculously overpriced Dubai chocolate bars at every cash register. Instead, save your money for Starbucks and order the Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha. I don't want to sound bossy telling you how to order, but you'll probably want to go ahead and make it a Venti because the Grande ends well before you are ready.
White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew
If you are a matcha hater, you should really give it another chance, but there are also beverages for you on the list. It's now time to deviate from the matcha for the last two Valentine's Day menu drinks. This one is for the coffee folk. If you're wondering how to spruce up your Starbucks cold brew, I have the answer and it's the White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Brew. This drink screams Valentine's Day.
The cold brew coffee is served at the perfect temperature and is enhanced with Vanilla Syrup, then is finished off with yummy White Chocolate Strawberry Cream Cold Foam. This is a major Valentine's Day victory. The best part is the tiny little chocolate curls sprinkled on top. If a chocolate-covered strawberry was magically transformed into a coffee drink, this Starbucks feature would be it. The color itself is something worth noting. The gorgeous caramel color cold brew is contrasted by the charming pink cold foam with the extra pizzazz of the chocolate curls. I think Starbucks just created the official coffee drink of Valentine's Day.
Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino
Okay Frappuccino aficionados, it's your turn to feel the Valentine's Day vibe. Last, but nowhere near least, is the most whimsical looking of the new Valentine's Day beverages from Starbucks. The Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino is so indulgent, it's hard to believe it's just a drink. If you close your eyes, it tastes like a quintessential slice of spongy, toothsome, strawberry shortcake and it's fantastic if you fancy yourself a Frappuccino.
Similar to the Iced Double Berry Matcha, the Frappuccino also has the delightful strawberry purée. The Cinnamon Dolce Syrup choice is what really makes it sing. The inviting pink-hued treat drinks more like a luscious milkshake and is adorned with a generous serving of whipped cream, which is always a pleasure. I swear that I wouldn't be mad sticking a candle in this luxurious Starbucks creation and calling it a birthday cake. It's a foolproof Valentine's Day liquid refreshment that will easily please the non-coffee crowd. Someone in your life deserves to feel the Valentine's love with a hand delivered Strawberry Shortcake Frappuccino.
Final Verdict
The newly launched Starbucks Valentine's drink menu may be small, but it certainly has something to appeal to a number of preferences. While it is mostly comprised of iced matcha drinks, there is also a cold brew and a Frappuccino option. All of the drinks have standout components or details that make them unique and it really is a good variety to kick off the Valentine's Day spirit. The flavor profiles are all spot on. My only con is that since all of them use flavored syrups and/or the classic sweetened syrup, they are exceptionally sweet.
I am not a fan of overly sweet coffees and matchas so I would opt for no sweetener at all, especially since the ones with cold foam have the benefit of a touch of sweetness from that topping. However, if you prefer your Starbucks beverages to be heavy on the sugar and feel like a dessert, order them exactly as they come. The good news is that you can still enjoy any of them with a few slight adjustments to the ingredients.