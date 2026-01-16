Where To Find The Best Milkshakes In Every State

Who knew dairy could be so divisive? Like, the second you mention milkshakes, opinions start flying. Should they be thick or thin? Should they call for a straw? Maybe a spoon instead? Both? People get passionate pretty fast because milkshakes are personal. You might want yours so thick it barely moves. Or maybe you're a sucker for a more classic, smooth and sippable shake. And then there are the diehard chocolate adorers who will ride or die for cocoa flavors forever. The fruity fiends are also fervent in their fandom. Of course, the malt loyalists must also be mentioned.

As for toppings? You have your minimalists (just a sprinkle, if you pleasers), and your maximalists (go big or go homers). The list goes on. And really, there is no wrong answer here, just (really) strong preferences. Because what does make a milkshake sing? We think it is simply when you find that one magical menu sip (or spoon) that makes you feel like you've really stumbled onto something special.

We took it upon ourselves to help you discover more of these dairy dreams, tracking down the milkshakes people rave about most, and pinpointing one in every state that really shines. These are the thick legends, the sippable classics, and those with the wildest flavors right alongside old-school standards. Whatever your milkshake vibe, this list covers the spectrum. So, grab a napkin and maybe a map. Let's talk best milkshakes, state by state.