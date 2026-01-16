Where To Find The Best Milkshakes In Every State
Who knew dairy could be so divisive? Like, the second you mention milkshakes, opinions start flying. Should they be thick or thin? Should they call for a straw? Maybe a spoon instead? Both? People get passionate pretty fast because milkshakes are personal. You might want yours so thick it barely moves. Or maybe you're a sucker for a more classic, smooth and sippable shake. And then there are the diehard chocolate adorers who will ride or die for cocoa flavors forever. The fruity fiends are also fervent in their fandom. Of course, the malt loyalists must also be mentioned.
As for toppings? You have your minimalists (just a sprinkle, if you pleasers), and your maximalists (go big or go homers). The list goes on. And really, there is no wrong answer here, just (really) strong preferences. Because what does make a milkshake sing? We think it is simply when you find that one magical menu sip (or spoon) that makes you feel like you've really stumbled onto something special.
We took it upon ourselves to help you discover more of these dairy dreams, tracking down the milkshakes people rave about most, and pinpointing one in every state that really shines. These are the thick legends, the sippable classics, and those with the wildest flavors right alongside old-school standards. Whatever your milkshake vibe, this list covers the spectrum. So, grab a napkin and maybe a map. Let's talk best milkshakes, state by state.
Alabama: Alabama Peach Pie Shake from Oscar Moon's Milkshake Bar
A shake from Oscar Moon's Milkshake Bar sends those who sip it into a state of bliss. At least that's the case with the Alabama Peach Pie Shake. Featuring peach ice cream, peach preserves, house-made whipped cream, graham cracker crumble, cinnamon sugar dusting, caramel drizzle, and a peach ring topping, it tastes just like summer in the South.
(256) 678-7048
3414 Governors Dr. Suite 505, Huntsville, AL 35805
Alaska: Strawberry Milkshake from Lucky Wishbone
The Lucky Wishbone strawberry milkshake is pure old-school perfection. Made to order and famously simple, it's a local favorite, with fans calling this classic beyond compare. The Anchorage institution has earned a James Beard Foundation American Classic Award, and its shakes are a big reason why. Celebrating over 70 years in business, Lucky Wishbone's staying power shows it's onto something special.
(907) 272-3454
1033 E 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Big Bopper Milkshakes from Little Anthony's Diner
Little Anthony's Diner turns milkshakes into full-blown retro spectacles with its legendary Big Bopper Milkshakes. Served amid classic 1950s-themed diner decor, many of these over-the-top shakes are named after pop culture icons and give a nod to classic cult flicks (think Elvis, Marilyn Monroe, and "Grease"). Voted Tucson's Best Diner, the hardest part isn't whether to order a shake, but choosing which one.
(520) 296-0456
7010 E Broadway, Tucson, Arizona 85710
Arkansas: Apple Pie Lightning from The Purple Cow
The Purple Cow is famous for its milkshakes, and the Apple Pie Lightning especially lifts spirits, literally. This adult shake blends vanilla ice cream, chunks of apple pie, and a shot of Rock Town Distillery's Apple Pie Arkansas Lightning moonshine. Named by USA Today as the best place for milkshakes in Arkansas, The Purple Cow nails it with this shake, especially for those who like their dessert with a kick.
Various locations
California: Shields Date Shake from Shields Date Garden
The Shields Date Shake from Shields Date Garden is pure Coachella Valley history in a cup. Made with low-fat vanilla milk and signature date crystals, it blends local dates into creamy sweetness with a subtle crunch. Date shakes have defined the region for nearly a century, and Shields is the unquestioned OG. Established in 1924, the garden is a desert landmark and an absolute must.
(760) 347-0996
80225 US Hwy 111, Indio, California 92201
Colorado: Boston Shake from Bj's Velvet Freez
The Boston Shake at BJ's Velvet Freez is a classic coupling. It consists of a thick milkshake served inside a sundae, letting you sip through a straw and scoop toppings with a spoon. Locals swear by it, calling BJ's the only place for great shakes. Choose flavors spanning from chocolate to cappuccino, add hot fudge or other toppings of choice, and enjoy a dessert that's two treats at once.
(719) 633-6365
1511 N Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
Connecticut: Mega Milkshakes from Bell City Diner
Bell City Diner in Bristol delivers Mega Milkshakes that live up to the name. These eye-popping dairy delights are thick, indulgent, and famously a bit unhinged, but in the best way. Regulars warn that things get busy here, but the payoff is worth it. A classic Connecticut diner serving breakfast through dinner, Bell City has earned praise as one of the state's best.
(860) 585-9393
782 Pine St, Bristol, CT 06010
Delaware: Housemade Ice Cream Shakes from Woodside Farm Creamery
Woodside Farm Creamery's housemade milkshakes are mouthwatering farm magic. Made with ice cream crafted on-site from high-butterfat Jersey cow milk, these shakes are luxuriously thick and creamy. Choosing flavors is part of the fun, whether you love mix-ins or prefer smooth simplicity. Locals call them the best in the state, and road-trippers agree. Like some dairy-inspired Disney dream, Woodside turns fresh milk into unforgettable milkshakes.
(302) 239-9847
1310 Little Baltimore Rd, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Brazilian-inspired Milkshakes at Milky Moo
Milky Moo brings Brazilian-inspired milkshakes to Florida with playful flair and serious craft. With a core foundation of soft ice cream, each shake features premium ingredients and a signature, decadent rimmed cup. With over 30 flavors, including fan favorites like Bessie Brownie, the menu invites endless discovery. Considered the Starbucks of milkshakes in Brazil, Milky Moo focuses entirely on shakes, turning every sip into a joyful, photo-worthy moment of mmm.
Various locations
Georgia: Peach Shake from Peachtree Cafe & Bakery at Lane Southern Orchards
The Peach Shake at Peachtree Cafe & Bakery celebrates Georgia peaches plucked straight from Lane Southern Orchards. Grown on family land since 1908, the peaches bring fresh, sun-sweet flavor to every hand-spun shake. Locals recommend it as a must-order, especially during peach season. The farm's welcoming atmosphere, including rocking chairs on the porch, makes sipping this shake feel like peak Southern hospitality.
lanesouthernorchards.com/pages/peachtree-cafe-bakery
(800) 277-3224
50 Lane Rd, Fort Valley, GA 31030
Hawaii: Cookie Dough Milkshakes from Edible
Edible's Cookie Dough Milkshakes turn a previously taboo indulgence (looking at you raw cookie dough!) into something wonderfully safe and creative. Any ice cream flavor can be blended with house-made edible cookie dough, crafted using pasteurized eggs and heat-treated flour. Flavors rotate from classic chocolate chip to more playful island twists. Featured among Oahu's best milkshake spots, Edible invites you to sip or spoon your shake without fear.
(808) 947-7263
1960 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 115, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Huckleberry Lemonade Shake from Roger's Burgers
Roger's Burgers' Huckleberry Lemonade is Idaho's cult-favorite faux shake. Instead of milk, icy lemonade blends with hand-scooped ice cream, creating a bright, frosty balance of tart and sweet. Locals passionately insist it beats all other famed regional huckleberry shakes. With multiple Idaho locations and years of "best shake" honors, Roger's delivers a refreshing twist that keeps customers coming back.
Various locations
Illinois: Flavor of the Week Milkshakes from Jarling's Custard Cup
Jarling's Custard Cup keeps milkshake lovers guessing with its Flavor of the Week. While classics like vanilla, chocolate, lemon, and strawberry are always available to anchor the menu, the rotating flavors spark real excitement (think mint, cake batter, cherry, key lime, pumpkin pie, and more). A Champaign-Urbana mainstay since 1983, Jarling's has earned Best Milkshake honors several years running.
(217) 352-2273
309 W Kirby Ave, Champaign, IL 61820
Indiana: Gourmet Milkshake of the Day from Gordon's Milkshake Bar
Gordon's Milkshake Bar turns milkshakes into dazzlingly decadent dessert masterpieces with its Gourmet Milkshake of the Day. Each shake is thoughtfully built (or should we say stacked ?!), with flavors like "Cheesecake of the Day" or "Mint to Be" featuring copious amounts of cake, cupcakes, chocolate, and whipped cream towers. Yelp reviews rave about the rich shakes and creative designs that make this bar a winning bet.
(317) 453-1360
865 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Iowa: Cake Shake from Drake Diner
Drake Diner's Cake Shake lets Iowa diners truly "have their cake and drink it too," by blending the diner's famous chocolate cake directly into a thick vanilla shake and creating a rich, spoon-worthy classic. The nostalgic 1950s-style diner is an iconic fixture, beloved for its massive, hand-packed shakes made with premium ice cream and milk. Locals consistently call Drake's the best spot for top milkshakes in Des Moines.
(515) 277-1111
1111 25th St, Des Moines, IA 50311
Kansas: Butterscotch Espresso Shake from Ladybird Diner
Ladybird Diner's Butterscotch Espresso Shake is the bee's knees in Lawrence, Kansas. Sweet butterscotch meets a bold espresso kick, topped with whipped cream and a cherry for a classic diner dessert. Kid and adult fans alike are over the moon for Ladybird's milkshakes and malts, calling them unforgettable, especially when paired with the diner's famous homemade pies.
(785) 856-5239
721 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Kentucky: Cheesecake Shakes from Week-End Burger
Week-End Burger's Cheesecake Shakes are already a Kentucky legend in the making. These beauties have actual chunks of fresh-made cheesecake blended directly in, with more piled on top for good measure. Locals recommend Week-End Burger as a go-to milkshake stop, and even eating-challenge pros practically stuffed to the gills can't resist finishing the shake post-gut-busting challenge. Leaving shaken cheesecake bliss behind simply isn't an option here.
(502) 742-9027
5600 National Turnpike, Louisville, KY 40214
Louisiana: Make Your Own at Creole Creamery
Creole Creamery is the answer New Orleans locals give again and again when asked where to find the best milkshakes. The formula here is simple and yields sublime shakes. Patrons can choose any of the Creamery's constantly rotating creative ice cream flavors, blend it into a creamy milkshake, and top it with whipped cream. With options like Blackberry Lavender or Banana Pudding as bases, decision-making is half the fun, but also really hard!
Various locations
Maine: Sea Salted Caramel from Duck Fat
Maine knows its milkshakes, and Duckfat's Sea Salted Caramel is the chef's kiss. A top-tier treasure that locals guard like a secret, this milkshake is made with scoops from local Gelato Fiasco and nails that perfect sweet-salty pairing that makes waiting in long lines worth it. Fans call it the best in the state. You can customize your shake with a shot of coffee concentrate or add homemade cookie crumble, but the classic version already delivers.
Various locations
Maryland: Bacon Milkshake from Paper Moon Diner
Paper Moon Diner's Bacon Milkshake sounds too wild ... until you taste it. Maple syrup and bacon crumbles blend into vanilla or chocolate ice cream, creating a sweet-salty situation that locals swear by. Fans call it divine, and local news compares it to a maple bacon donut in milkshake form. Baltimore locals recommend it as the city's best shake, calling the diner's creations downright rad.
(410) 889-4444
227 West 29th St, Baltimore, MD 21211
Massachusetts: Strawberry Shortcake from Boston Burger Company
Boston Burger Company doesn't do subtle, and the Strawberry Shortcake Freak Frappe definitely shows it. This towering creation stacks ice cream, milk, strawberry jam, shortcake, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream into a jaw-dropping dessert-drink hybrid. Fans (in a state of awe) liken it to an entire patisserie perched on top of a frappe. Part of the wildly popular Freak Frappes lineup, this pretty-as-a-picture shake is big, bold, drizzled, frosted, and oh-so-extra.
Various locations
Michigan: Pick Your Flavor Classic Shake or Malt from Pizza Bobs
Pizza Bob's keeps Michigan's milkshake love refreshingly simple. You choose shake or malt, pick a size (16, 20, or 32 ounce), and dive into classic flavors done right. While all the OGs like vanilla and chocolate shine, fruit shakes especially steal the spotlight. Fans call Pizza Bob's their favorite, and the only remedy when milkshake cravings hit.
(734) 665-4517
800 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Minnesota: Malted Milk from Convention Grill
Sipping on one of Convention Grill's malted milks feels like stepping back in time. Served in an old-school parfait glass with a metal canister alongside, these malts mean business. You can choose up to two flavors, mixing classics like chocolate, coffee, or hot fudge. Locals insist this is the only (and best) place for a milkshake fix, and the checkerboard floors and retro vibes make the experience wonderfully nostalgic.
(952) 248-7100
3912 Sunnyside Rd, Edina, MN 55424
Mississippi: Real Malted Milkshake from Borroum's Drug Store & Soda Fountain
Borroum's Drug Store & Soda Fountain serves (or shakes?) up Mississippi on the daily. Established in 1865, this local landmark still makes authentic malted milkshakes at its original soda fountain. Step across the black-and-white tile floors, nab a counter seat, and order a classic shake with a cherry on top. One of the South's best ice cream shops, Borroum's blends comfort into every sip.
(662) 286-3361
604 E Waldron St, Corinth, MS 38834
Missouri: Chocolate Malt from Crown Candy Kitchen
Crown Candy Kitchen's Chocolate Malt makes sippin' in St. Louis a sublime experience. Each 24-ounce malt is built with a trio of large ice cream scoops, fresh milk, and old-fashioned malted milk powder. Chocolate is the most popular flavor in this kitchen, though fans voice adoration for them all. Everything is handmade here, from the vanilla base to the house-made chocolate syrup, and portions are famously generous.
(314) 621-9650
1401 St Louis Ave, St. Louis, MO 63106
Montana: Espresso Shake from Butterfly Herbs
Butterfly Herbs' Espresso Shake is Missoula's worst-kept secret ... and favorite indulgence. Coffee and espresso lovers crave its decadent flavor, calling it a must-order. Locals rank it among Montana's best milkshakes, and radio stations agree. It tastes even better, somehow, when enjoyed inside the charming, vintage pharmacy-style space, surrounded by teas and herbs. Friendly baristas craft each shake with care, blending a rich espresso taste into each creamy treat.
(406) 728-8780
232 N Higgins Ave, Missoula, MT 59802
Nebraska: Boozy Shake from Fizzy's
Boozy milkshakes are Fizzy's calling card, and Omaha cannot stop ringing them up (you actually place your order through an old-school wall phone here). The "ice cream cocktails" include fan-favorites like Banana Dolphins Foster Parents, which mixes aged rum, banana, salted caramel, and Coneflower vanilla ice cream. Others swear by the Grasshopper, a minty, chocolate-forward throwback. So pick your shake, get your sip of spirited bliss, and embrace the cool.
(402) 916-4144
1408 S 13th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Nevada: Crazy Shake from Black Tap Las Vegas
Giving an Oscar-worthy performance each time they hit the table, Black Tap's Crazy Shakes are highly lauded as Las Vegas milkshake theater. Think frosted rims, sprinkles, candy, cookies, and near-entire dessert platters piled on shakes with flavors that rotate constantly. Fans say it's the mega-extra milkshake tomfoolery they crave, and as the kitschy themes change, portions remain absurd, and Insta photos will always be mandatory.
(702) 414-2337
3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
New Hampshire: Slopeside Shakes from Slopeslide Kitchen at Last Chair Brewery
At Slopeside Shakes at Last Chair Brewery, you can nab the apres-ski dessert of your dreams. Decide whether you want to go boozy or non-alcoholic, build your own, or pick a signature hit like S'Mores or Coffee Toffee Caramel. Choose your ice cream, add a shot, pile on toppings, and watch it get wild. Fans say these shakes are all about being extra, and the photos practically scream confirmation.
thelastchairnh.com/slopeside-kitchen
(603) 238-9545
5 NH-25, Plymouth, NH 03264
New Jersey: Pick Your Flavor from Cliff's
Choosing a milkshake at Cliff's is no small feat. With a smorgasbord of hand-dipped flavors, decision paralysis is a very real threat, but loads of loyal customers seem ready to brave indecision for their Cliff's fix. From classic flavors to wildcard picks like Holy Cannoli or Graham Central Station, every shake starts with award-winning ice cream. Since 1975, fans have flocked to Cliff's for the variety and quality.
(973) 584-9721
1475 Route 46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852
New Mexico: Shake of the Month from 66 Diner
At 66 Diner, magic comes in the Shake of the Month, which rotates regularly (like, every 30 days, DUH). Every shake is handmade with real ice cream, whole milk, and 1950s soda-fountain pride. Past flavors of the month, like blissful butter pecan, show why locals keep voting these sweet treats the best in Albuquerque. Cheery booths, a working jukebox, and comfort food complete the old-school experience.
(505) 247-1421
1405 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Hand-spun Organic Shake from Harlem Shake
Harlem Shake's hand-spun organic milkshakes taste so good, they're gone in a New York minute. Made with quality ingredients and the utmost care, these shakes are consistently named by locals as their favorite, especially the malted versions. Some even go so far as to point to these organic desserts as instant mood lifters, like a tiny holiday in a cup. Clearly, Harlem knows how to shake things up.
Various locations
North Carolina: Pick Your Flavor Malted Shake from S & T's Soda Shoppe
S & T's Soda Shoppe's Milkshakes are made with real hand-scooped ice cream blended into proper malted shakes and served in old-fashioned mixing cups if you dine in. With over 30 flavors, locals say this is where you go for the real thing. The counter-service vibe, big banana splits, and classic sodas? Those just confirm that this place is an absolute NC treasure.
(919) 545-0007
85 Hillsboro St, Pittsboro, NC 27312
North Dakota: Shook Up Shake from Kroll's Diner
Kroll's Diner keeps its milkshakes light on the frills and heavy on the honesty. Authentic vibes only here, with these thick, hand-scooped shakes that are made strictly the old-fashioned way. Speaking of classic, vanilla and chocolate flavors shine brightest here, proving that basic, when done best, doesn't have to be boring. Locals call Kroll's the only right selection for a shake or malt, especially on Shakey Mondays (BOGO! IYKYK.)
Various locations
Ohio: Customized Shake or Malt from Dairy Depot
Dairy Depot is Ohio's go-to spot for the perfect customized milkshake. Family-owned since 1994, this place lets you build your dream shake with classic ice cream flavors and a massive list of toppings. Soft-serve, whole milk, and optional malt keep things old-school, and locals appreciate the quality, friendly service and consistency they find here. With multiple locations, Dairy Depot is clearly continuing to win over fans, one shake at a time.
Various locations
Oklahoma: Pick Your Flavor from Boom Town Creamery
Boom Town Creamery's milkshakes start with super-premium, small-batch ice cream made fresh daily in Oklahoma City. Customers choose any rotating flavor and blend it into a sensational shake. Fans go wild for equally wild creations, like Bananas Foster, Carmelita Crumble, or Breakfast Milk-a-licious (packed with a super-nostalgic kids cereal crunch). Everything is made in-house, with local ingredients used whenever possible. And since new flavors appear constantly, every visit offers a happy surprise.
Various locations
Oregon: Classic Shake from Fields Station
Fields Station serves what many proudly call a world-famous milkshake. Set deep in southeastern Oregon, this remote diner, motel, and gas stop has drawn travelers since the 1800s, and the shakes remain the star attraction. Hand-dipped, ice-cold, and wonderfully creamy, they're worth every mile it takes to get to the end of that long, dusty highway. Fans swear by classics, especially the coffee shake.
(541) 495-2275
22276 Fields Dr, Fields, OR, 97710
Pennsylvania: Strawberry Shortcake from Field Burger and Tap
Field Burger and Tap brings the drama with its Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake. Customers choose classic or boozy and get big mmms either way. Think strawberry cheesecake ice cream, graham cracker crumbs, strawberry drizzle, and whipped cream, topped with an entire ice cream bar (that same old-school ice-cream truck treat that still makes us all nostalgic). Fans call it a must-try, even joking that it has healing properties.
(814) 234-8000
1 Country Club Ln, State College, PA 16803
Rhode Island: Flavor of the Month from Moose Cafe
Family-owned and proudly local, Moose Cafe rockets milkshake variety into cosmic levels with its constantly rotating Flavor of the Month frappes. With its hundreds of ice cream options and commitment to ceaseless experimentation, this cafe ensures there's always something new for customers to sip. Past hits like Maple Pecan Waffle showcase how creative these monthly shakes can get. Fans love the abundance of treats and playful twists.
(401) 625-2442
1160 Stafford Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878
South Carolina: Strawberry Shake from Rush's
With multiple locations across South Carolina, Rush's fans plan road trips around this milkshake stop alone. As for the shake that earns such loyalty (and highway miles), the strawberry shake gets constant praise for its simple, nostalgic flavor and the craftsmanship behind its quality. Reviewers and locals agree it's delicious, and while several other yummy flavors are available, strawberry remains a standout favorite.
Various locations
South Dakota: Cake Shake from Silver Lining Creamery
Made with small-batch, premium ice cream, Silver Lining Creamery's Cake Shakes turn up the volume on milkshakes, cranking them to full-blown dessert-level decibels. Customers choose the ice cream, then an entire slice of cake gets blended right in. Funfetti, chocolate, anything you dream up from the menu works. Fans love the sky's the limit mentality, making every shake a sweet, exciting celebration.
thesilverliningcreamerysd.my.canva.site
(605) 791-1141
512 Main St #100, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee: Butterscotch Shake from Elliston Place Soda Shop
Elliston Place Soda Shop's butterscotch milkshake is a classic done right. Served in fluted glasses in a retro ambiance, it leans fully into the deep level of nostalgia we all crave. Locals mention butterscotch again and again as the standout flavor. The shop blends a sense of history (the decor alone is a trip down memory lane) with modern updates, but the milkshake stays supremely old school.
(615) 327-1090
2105 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Pick Your Cereal Shake from Candy Andy
We've covered which breakfast cereal makes the best cereal milk, but what about the supreme combo for a cereal milkshake? Candy Andy takes us back to childhood, blending ice cream with our favorite sugary cereals. Giddy customers (aka kids at heart) can choose Cap'n Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, or whatever their kid-trapped-in-adult-body craves (so many options here). So, regarding our initial inquiry, you tell us ...
(361) 257-1612
4701 Ayers St #302, Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Utah: Plant-based Shake from Monkeywrench
Monkeywrench masterfully proves that vegan milkshakes can be just as crave-worthy as classic dairy versions. Made entirely with housemade ingredients and blended only when you place an order, these shakes are super-fresh and customizable. Vanilla, chocolate, cookies and cream, or pumpkin pie form the base, with optional add-ins like chocolate sauce, strawberries, espresso, or extra whipped cream. Locals (vegan and not) are impressed by the taste and flavor, especially for vegan fare.
monkeywrench-109928.square.site
53 East Gallivan Ave, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Vermont: Muddy Shake from Muddy Waters Cafe
The Muddy Shake at Muddy Waters Cafe is a Burlington darling, and locals speak about it with great devotion. Made with ice cream and finished with a shot of espresso, this shake is a rich, caffeinated crowdpleaser. In fact, regulars say it's one of the best milkshakes anywhere, and well worth the price. The shake may be "muddy," but one thing is clear: Vermonters are big fans.
(802) 658-0466
184 Main St, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Captain Crunch Vegan Milkshake from Minglewood Bake Shop
Knowing Pedro Pascal's favorite breakfast cereal, we think he'd adore the vegan magic Minglewood Bake Shop pulls off with its Cap'n Crunch milkshake. Plant-based and nostalgic, this shake blends creamy vegan ice cream with crunchy, sweet cereal. Locals go wild for this version especially, though Cinnamon Toast Crunch also gets applause. Minglewood doesn't advertise its vegan status, but Redditors know, calling it near wizardry.
(804) 206-3181
3337 W Cary St, Richmond, VA 23221
Washington: Hand-scooped Ice Cream Shake from K&M Drive-In
K&M Drive-In keeps things classic with hand-scooped, hard ice cream shakes that still manage to cause a sensation with every sip. Customers have their pick from a massive lineup of flavors (think S'mores, Banana, Butterscotch, Milky Way, Orange Creamsicle, or Pumpkin Spice). Unlike soft-serve shakes, these delights are thick and rich. Since 2013, K&M has blended old-school drive-in charm with serious quality (and many, oh-so-many milkshakes).
(360) 210-5803
3414 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA, 98607
West Virginia: Cereal Killer Shake from Austin's Ice Cream
Austin's Ice Cream takes every nostalgic leaning our inner-child hearts have and gives us a milkshake experience that nails it. This is all thanks to its Cereal Killer lineup. Think Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Trix, Cocoa Krispies, Golden Grahams, or even a secret-menu Fruity Pebbles shake. Locals rank Austin's as the best ice cream shop in the state, and these cereal shakes might even rival Saturday morning cartoons ...
austinsicecream.com/the-market
(304) 521-2580
809 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Classic Shake (with Oat Ice Cream) from Monty's Blue Plate Diner
Monty's Blue Plate Diner earns its spot by offering classic diner shakes, with the option of making them vegan using oat ice cream. Fun flavors like Oreo, Peanut Butter, Butterscotch, and Butterfinger keep things exciting, while optional toppings add some flair. Whether you choose dairy or oat-based is more your bag, locals consider Monty's the cream of the crop.
(608) 244-8505
2089 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: Huckleberry Shake from Jackson Drug
Jackson Drug's huckleberry milkshake is a Wyoming revelation. Made at a historic soda fountain dating back to 1919, this regional favorite celebrates the beloved huckleberry. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry, it can also be made as a malt. In local polls, Jackson Drug wins best milkshakes by a landslide. It's almost like the shake said, "I'll be your Huckleberry" ... and Jackson continues to reply: "YES, PLEASE."
(307) 201-1275
15 E Deloney Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To find the best of the best, we didn't just look at America's favorite milkshake flavors by state; we went further and followed the buzz. From Reddit threads posted by locals in the know and Facebook community groups to countless social media posts, menus, and regional polls in between, we scoured it all to uncover which shakes real people are raving about. Whether classic, over-the-top, or plant-based, each state selection reflects what locals proudly claim is their go-to dairy (or not) delight. We may have even thrown in a few boozy milkshakes ...