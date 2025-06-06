The Breakfast Cereal Pedro Pascal Can Eat By The Boxful
Actor Pedro Pascal has had an incredibly diverse body of work, from an appearance on "Touched by an Angel" (remember that old chestnut?) to the wildly popular shows "Game of Thrones," "The Mandalorian," and "The Last of Us." But it's always entertaining to learn about celebrity eating habits just to see if we share them too (though I doubt most of us eat popcorn like Tom Cruise). When we learned about Pascal's favorite sugary cereal, we realized it was one many of us have enjoyed at some point in our lives.
It turns out that Pascal is a huge fan of Cap'n Crunch, and he loves the stuff so much he can house a whole box of it sans milk, even. He mentioned as much in a Reddit AMA ("ask me anything") promoting "Game of Thrones" back in 2014, saying, "It is a sweet taste that is indescribable; Captain Crunch is its own flavor." Come to think of it, he's not wrong. I can totally imagine the flavor of Cap'n Crunch in my head right now, and even as a career food writer, I'd be hard-pressed to describe it accurately. Vaguely caramelized or glazed, maybe?
In one of the best "Hot Ones" interviews of all time, host Sean Evans even brought up Pascal's love of the breakfast cereal. While suffering from the adverse effects of the hot sauce and dabbing frantically at the sweat on his brow, Pascal muttered, "Makes you think about your childhood. I would do anything to go back there right now" (via YouTube).
One of Pedro Pascal's favorite sweets has a similar flavor profile to Cap'n Crunch
Pedro Pascal also likes sweets with a somewhat related flavor to Cap'n Crunch. In a Snack Wars video from LADBible, he extolled the virtue of desserts made with manjar, otherwise known as dulce de leche. Pascal was born in Chile, where dishes that use manjar are popular, including as a filling in popular cookies called alfajores. No word on whether or not Pascal skips the milk accompaniment here, but I'm guessing if he can eat an entire box of cereal without it, downing a bunch of buttery, crumbly cookies oozing with manjar without a beverage is child's play for the seasoned actor.
The time Pascal lived in Texas as a kid influenced some of his non-sugary favorite foods, including tacos, chili con queso, and food from a chain called Taco Cabana (it holds a nostalgic place in his heart). Clearly, it's not just sweets that do it for him, but if you took a look in Pascal's pantry or his trailer, I wouldn't be surprised if you found the Cap'n's face saluting you from a big red box. I wonder if he has one of those recalled Cap'n Crunch toys from 1993 stashed away somewhere too.