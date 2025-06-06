The Breakfast Cereal Pedro Pascal Can Eat By The Boxful

Actor Pedro Pascal has had an incredibly diverse body of work, from an appearance on "Touched by an Angel" (remember that old chestnut?) to the wildly popular shows "Game of Thrones," "The Mandalorian," and "The Last of Us." But it's always entertaining to learn about celebrity eating habits just to see if we share them too (though I doubt most of us eat popcorn like Tom Cruise). When we learned about Pascal's favorite sugary cereal, we realized it was one many of us have enjoyed at some point in our lives.

It turns out that Pascal is a huge fan of Cap'n Crunch, and he loves the stuff so much he can house a whole box of it sans milk, even. He mentioned as much in a Reddit AMA ("ask me anything") promoting "Game of Thrones" back in 2014, saying, "It is a sweet taste that is indescribable; Captain Crunch is its own flavor." Come to think of it, he's not wrong. I can totally imagine the flavor of Cap'n Crunch in my head right now, and even as a career food writer, I'd be hard-pressed to describe it accurately. Vaguely caramelized or glazed, maybe?

In one of the best "Hot Ones" interviews of all time, host Sean Evans even brought up Pascal's love of the breakfast cereal. While suffering from the adverse effects of the hot sauce and dabbing frantically at the sweat on his brow, Pascal muttered, "Makes you think about your childhood. I would do anything to go back there right now" (via YouTube).