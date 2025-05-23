Even The Way Tom Cruise Eats Popcorn Is Unique

Tom Cruise might be an actor, but he sure is a character in real life, and that's putting it mildly. But before I veer too far off course, I'll have to steer the ship back towards our favorite subject, food, and namely, how Tom Cruise eats it. A video of the actor recently popped up on the internet showing him eating movie theater popcorn at a film event, and the way he does it definitely has people talking.

Cruise, apparently, likes to eat his popcorn with intensity. He takes a small handful of it, jostles it around in his closed hand like a pair of dice, and then launches it in his mouth at high velocity. At one point, he even spills a bunch on the floor of the movie theater with some seemingly jittery energy. It's hard to tell if he's nervous, intense, or if he just eats it that way as a human being (imagine this guy tearing into a rotisserie chicken with his bare hands).

Of course, commenters had some things to say. One pointed out, "He's eating it like any other middle-aged dad!" Another person agreed with this, saying that "All dads do this. Also with peanuts." When you put it in that context, that does make sense; I've seen people pick at mixed nuts and eat them that way at parties before. But man, does Cruise's popcorn snacking make me feel twitchy all of a sudden.