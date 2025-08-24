The Cereal Milkshake Combo You Can Customize In A Million Ways

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sugary cereals are a bit controversial. Some people think they're the best thing in the world, while others think bowls of crunchy sugar are the last thing we should be feeding ourselves (or our kids) for breakfast. One thing most people can't deny, however, is that they're tasty. If your favorite cereal is too sugary to be an appropriate breakfast staple, why not turn it into a full-blown dessert?

Cereal milkshakes are exactly what they sound like — a classic milkshake with your favorite cereal mixed in. There are a few different ways to approach the recipe, but as long as ice cream, milk, and cereal are involved, you can pretty much do whatever you want. I think the first recipes I would try are Cookie Crisp and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

It reminds me of a trend that blew up in the United Kingdom a decade ago — chocolate bar milkshakes. Milkshake shacks popped up all over the U.K. sporting walls lined with every type of candy and chocolate bar you could think of — everything from British favorites like Cadbury's to American treats like Reese's. The whole concept was to pick up to three candy bars and have them whizzed into a milkshake. My favorites were Kinder Bueno and Areo Mint chocolate.