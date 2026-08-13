Aldi Sundae Shoppe Bubble Gum And Cotton Candy Popsicles: 'I Would Not Recommend Them To My Worst Enemy'

Here at The Takeout, we all have our particular specialties. I'm the resident Aldi expert since I'm the only one who shops there on a regular basis. Most of the time, I enjoy the role — I had fun picking out some of my favorites as must-buy Aldi items for first-time customers and I also loved researching Aldi candies and chocolates you should know about. Other times, however, it gets a little rough out there in those Aisle of Shame trenches. On a recent trip to Aldi, I spotted something really rather frightening: Sundae Shoppe popsicles in Cotton Candy and Bubble Gum flavors. What marketing genius decided that was a good idea? Unexcited as I was to try them, I knew I'd have to suck it up in the name of investigative journalism.

Admittedly, this piece isn't strictly intended to inform potential consumers about the product since if you're purchasing these popsicles, you probably already have a pretty good idea what you're in for. The reason for my review is more to provide some schadenfreude-related entertainment — I tried them so you didn't have to. Don't feel too guilty for laughing at my pain, since I understand how it goes. In fact, I once snickered through a lengthy series of blog posts by someone who read the entire "Twilight" series for much the same reasons. The comparison is actually pretty apt, since these popsicles are basically the sparkly vampires of the food world. (Spoiler: Just like vampires, they suck.)