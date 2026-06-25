What's New At Aldi In July 2026: Top Finds To Grab Fast
Aldi is a reliable and consistent retailer, and while you might be going there for standard staples like Aldi's fan-favorite salmon, it's in your best interest to pay the Aldi Finds aisle a visit while you're there. We've discussed what's new at Aldi in June 2026, and July is right around the corner. Even more unexpected gems will be added to the shelves each week.
Whether it's a delicious frozen snack, a zippy beverage, or flavorful hydration powders, July's lineup of Aldi Finds brings a wide array of interesting new choices for shoppers to choose from throughout the seventh month of the year. However, as is the case with Aldi Finds, each and every product included will only be on the shelves for a limited time, and they are always first-come, first-served. If you see something you want to try, be sure to seek it out as soon as it becomes available at your local Aldi location.
Nature's Nectar Spicy Lemonade
Starting things off is a unique line of beverages that are sure to become a cult favorite among those who get their hands on them. Nature's Nectar has two flavors of spicy lemonade: traditional and mango. Both have an unforgettable (and somewhat controversial) piquant flavor that many say is especially great when combined with tequila.
The Nature Nectar Spicy Lemonades will be available at Aldi on July 1 for $2.99.
Aldi Crystal Clear Ice Cubes
Next up, we have a pretty interesting Aldi-branded product. Many have questioned whether buying a box of just four ice cubes really makes sense, given the fact that purchasing large bags of ice or making it at home are very viable options. However, the large ice cubes are made to be completely clear. This means they are stronger than run-of-the-mill ice cubes, melt more slowly and evenly, and they look way prettier in a fancy drink. They are especially beneficial for improving the taste and texture of your favorite cocktails served on the rocks.
The Aldi Crystal Clear Ice Cubes will be available on July 1 for $4.99.
Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Breakfast Pizzas
For those of you who are big believers in having pizza for breakfast, Aldi has you covered with the Biscuit Crust Breakfast Pizza made by Mama Cozzi's. Both versions of the individual-sized pizza come frozen — one features pork belly, bacon, onions, and peppers, and the other has classic sausage and cheese. Enjoy a morning-time pie that's not just last night's leftovers.
Mama Cozzi's Biscuit Crust Breakfast Pizzas will be available at Aldi on July 1 for $4.99.
Aldi Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries
The Aldi brand is hopping on the dill pickle-flavored bandwagon to provide fans with easy-to-make frozen french fries packed with dill pickle seasoning. The new product is ideal for those looking to avoid bland frozen fries and is perfect for anyone in the market for a satisfying air fryer snack.
The Aldi Seasoned Dill Pickle Fries will be available on July 8 for $3.49.
PurAqua Coconut Hydration + Electrolytes Mix Sticks
For those looking to remain as hydrated as possible as the summer continues to heat up, PurAqua is set to provide electrolyte mix sticks in three different flavors to the Aldi Finds aisle in July. Consumers will get to choose between Cotton Candy, Strawberry Watermelon, and Berry Lemonade mixes, which come with six sticks per box. Each packet is made to be added to 16 ounces of water and enjoyed at a moment's notice.
The PurAqua Coconut Hydration + Electrolytes Mix Sticks will be available at Aldi on July 8 for $3.79.
Southern Grove Stuffed Dates
A nutritious snack that's set to arrive in the Aldi Finds aisle is the stuffed dates made by Southern Grove. Each bag includes 10 dates that contain either whole almonds or cashews within them. This product brings together two simple and tasty bites, making for one satisfying and satiating snack that's well worth seeking out.
The Southern Grove Stuffed Dates will be available at Aldi on July 8 for $4.99.
Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies
If you're looking for something a bit sweeter to grab from Aldi in July, look no further than Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies. These Oreo-esque cookies take things to an absolutely delicious level, with two vanilla cookies and orange cream stuffing wedged in between them. This is far from the first time Aldi has sold a Benton's cookie with a citrus-focused flavor, but considering just how great this particularly combination is, this might become a fan favorite very quickly when it arrives on shelves.
The Benton's Orange Cremesicle Sandwich Cookies will be available at Aldi on July 15 for $2.99.
Aldi Smoothie Protein Bowls
A simultaneously healthy and sweet treat in the third wave of Aldi Finds for the month is the Aldi-branded smoothie protein bowls. This time around, flavors include Acai and Peanut Butter (with strawberries, granola, and chocolate) and Banana and Almond Butter (with blueberries and granola). With up to 10 grams of protein per serving, these are sure to be great for anyone looking to maximize their macros in a delicious way.
The Aldi Smoothie Protein Bowls will be available on July 15 for $6.59.
Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer
Another instance of Aldi Finds having its finger on the pulse of popular snacks and flavors, Simply Nature Organic is bringing its Dubai Chocolate Flavored Coffee Creamer to the aisle. With a remarkable taste of chocolate and pistachio cream (the latter of which is what colors the green filling inside Dubai chocolate bars), this creamer is perfect for those who adore a rich, sweet, and creamy additive to their morning cup of joe.
The Simply Nature Organic Dubai Chocolate Flavored Creamer will be available at Aldi on July 15 for $4.99.
Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni or Three Meat Stromboli
During the second-to-last wave of new Aldi Finds products, the Mama Cozzi's brand will provide yet another delicious snack for consumers to enjoy, this time in the form of stromboli. Mama Cozzi's version of the Italian staple will come in two flavors: Pepperoni and Cheese and Three Meat and Cheese. With a doughy crust that cooks up crisp, you'll have a tasty meal regardless of which variation you choose to purchase.
Mama Cozzi's Pepperoni and Three Meat Strombolis will be available at Aldi on July 22 for $2.99.
Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones
If you were waiting for ice cream to make its first appearance on the list, you can officially let out a sigh of relief. Sundae Shoppe's Strawberry and Cream Rose Cones are the only ice cream on the docket in terms of July's new Aldi Finds, but the dessert is certain to turn some heads among those who love store-bought ice cream cones. With a chocolate waffle cone and layered strawberry and cream flavors, this is a great product for those hoping to beat the heat with a frozen dessert this July.
The Sundae Shoppe Strawberries and Cream Rose Cones will be available at Aldi on July 22 for $3.99.
Aldi PB&J Bites
Closing things out with a bag of sweet treats that Aldi shoppers are sure to enjoy, Aldi is releasing its very own PB&J Bites. The bite-sized peanut butter and jelly snacks — which come in packages of six 1-ounce bags — are gluten-free. Perfect for both kids and adults, they are sure to be a popular choice as the month wraps up.
The Aldi PB&J Bites will be available on July 29 for $5.99.