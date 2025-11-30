5 Ways To Use Aldi's Fan-Favorite Salmon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I actually really enjoy grocery shopping, and am about as big an Aldi fan as you'll find. (Apart from my complete unwillingness to caw like a crow in the Aisle of Shame, because who even does this?) From Winking Owl wine to Moser Roth chocolates, I love it all, but I'm especially fond of the super-affordable seafood. One item, in particular, is a must-buy item for first time Aldi customers: a delicious, heart-healthy, and versatile Atlantic salmon filet.

My experience with this salmon has been 100% positive, apart from one minor semantic quibble with the packaging. It's labeled as being "fresh, never frozen," but I certainly hope that isn't the case since I live 700 miles from the Atlantic Ocean and I doubt this salmon was pulled out of Lake Michigan. It's actually pretty standard for even so-called "fresh" fish to be flash-frozen before shipping to prevent spoilage, so most "never frozen" fish is actually a lie (and all the better for that). The true proof is in the eating, though, and this fish is just as fresh-tasting and flavorful as any other salmon I've had. The following list includes a few things I've made with it, as well as several more recipes that are on my must-try list for the next time I'm in the mood for a fishy dish.