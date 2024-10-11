1-Pan Baked Salmon With Burst Tomatoes Recipe

A 30-minute meal has undeniable appeal. A flavorful dinner that you don't have to spend all day in the kitchen to make? That's a winning combination, and this 1-pan baked salmon with burst tomatoes is yet another option to add to the 30-minute meal list. With just 10 minutes of hands-on time, this recipe leaves you plenty of time to rustle up a side dish and/or pack some lunches for the following day while you wait for the salmon to bake.

The preparation for the salmon is simple: Put everything into a pan and bake it. While lovely with in-season tomatoes and basil from the garden in the summertime, it's just as flavorful in the dead of winter with greenhouse-grown tomatoes and grocery store basil.

"This was an absolute slam dunk at my house," says recipe developer Kate Shungu. "The tender salmon, creamy sauce, and combination of tomatoes with basil checks all of the right boxes for a flavorful dinner. It's rich without being overly decadent, since it only calls for ¼ cup of heavy cream. I served it with rice and a leafy green salad on the side to round out the meal."