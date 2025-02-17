Can You Make Your Own Lox At Home With Store-Bought Salmon?

If you absolutely love salmon, you've probably cooked it at home many times. And there's a high probability you also enjoy eating lox (which is different from smoked salmon). But have you ever made your own homemade lox? When it comes to preparing raw seafood, even the most experienced home cooks sometimes shy away from the task. According to content creator and "Stacked" author, Owen Han, making lox at home isn't as intimidating as people think, and as long as you use the right kind of salmon, you have nothing to fear.

Han, who will be hosting the Perfect Sandwich Demo & Dine event at the upcoming South Beach Wine & Food Festival, told The Takeout, "For homemade lox, choose high-quality, previously-frozen salmon to reduce the risk of parasites, with wild varieties offering firmer texture and farmed ones providing a silkier bite. Opt for the freshest skin-on filet available, ensuring it has a vibrant color, clean smell, and no mushy spots."

Good quality salmon is widely available, whether you buy it from a trustworthy fishmonger, or a grocery store like Aldi, which offers both wild-caught and farm-raised salmon.