Is Aldi's Salmon Wild-Caught Or Farm-Raised?

When I finally decided to do some grocery shopping at Aldi, I did it slowly –- a few snacks, a box of cereal, and some milk. I was skeptical about the European-based grocery chain. In my mind, low prices (especially the rock-bottom ones I witnessed) could only mean low quality. That stereotype was quickly proven wrong, so I got a little bolder, buying some produce, butter, and cheese. When those checked out with flying colors, I went on to try Aldi's meat and salmon. It was the salmon that hooked me (no pun intended). It was fresh, flavorful, and so darn affordable. I'm certainly not the only one who feels this way, but is the salmon at Aldi wild-caught or farm-raised?

The truth is, you can find both kinds at Aldi. The company sells value-pack packages of frozen wild-caught pink salmon filets (which make delicious baked salmon with burst tomatoes) along with cans of wild Alaskan pink salmon (which is one canned meat you should be eating). However, much of the chain's fresh salmon is farm-raised. If you're ever in doubt, look on the label or packaging for the words "wild" or "wild-caught." If you don't see them, it's farmed fish. Overall, wild-caught salmon is considered more desirable and is, therefore, more expensive than its farmed counterpart, but both are considered nutritious and a great protein choice.