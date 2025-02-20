7 Must-Buy Aldi Items For First-Time Customers

I admit that the first time I ever set foot in an Aldi, I was less than impressed. But then, this was years ago, and at the time, the aesthetic was very much ripped open cardboard boxes to the forefront, and you needed to do some searching around the sides to find the good stuff. Over the years, I've pretty much done a 180 to the point where I'm now a big Aldi fan (and own more than my fair share of aisle-of-shame bargain buys). The low prices are what won me over, but the selection keeps me coming back too.

If you're just discovering Aldi for the first time, the good news is that while the chain has retained its low prices, it has revamped its stores to the point where it does a much better job of showcasing all of its goodies. One of the fun things about shopping at Aldi is the ever-rotating stock of weekly specials (smart shopper tip: Aldi Finds always arrive on Wednesdays), but there are also quite a few standbys you'll find in the permanent lineup. While you'll no doubt come to discover your favorites in time, here's a list of my own personal must-buys that are well worth checking out.