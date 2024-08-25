Can You Buy Alcohol From Aldi?
Whether you're planning a big party for dozens of people, a small get-together, or you're just buying for one or two, it can be incredibly convenient to pick up alcohol like beer or wine while you shop at the supermarket. However, not every grocery chain sells alcohol alongside its usual stock so that you can pull off a one-and-done trip. With its ultra-low prices and surprising variety of items (as well as more eclectic finds in its Aisle of Shame), Aldi ranks among the most beloved grocery stores — but can you save yourself an extra stop at the liquor store when you go to your closest location?
The answer is yes and no. Alcohol is available for purchase in some Aldi stores in America; it actually all depends on what state you live in. Some Aldi locations sell a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, ranging from red, white, and sparkling wines (some of which are award-winning!), to plentiful beer options, and hard beverages including ciders and seltzers. And as with its other prices, Aldi's in-house alcohol selection costs much less than big brands you can find in liquor stores, with many bottles of Aldi wine selling for $10 or less and its Winking Owl brand going for about $3.49 per bottle.
Here are the states where you can buy alcohol at Aldi
Aldi currently has stores in 38 states all over the U.S. (plus Washington D.C.), from the Eastern seaboard to the West coast and many locations in between. Of those states, Aldi sells alcohol in 29: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Notably, Aldi stores in Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, and New York only sell beer and hard drinks — no wine, sadly. That means shoppers in these states miss out on selections from in-house wine brands like the aforementioned Winking Owl, Quarter Cut, Peaks & Tides and much more. But it does mean that they have access to Aldi-brand beers like Monterrey Cerveza, White Tide Belgian Ale, and Independent Harbor Amber Ale, as well as its seltzer and hard cider lines.
Unfortunately, this means that if you live in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, or Rhode Island, you have to go somewhere besides Aldi to get your booze and groceries at the same time. You might be able to find alcohol in other supermarkets that are licensed to sell beer and wine, like Wegmans, Trader Joe's, Target, and more — but it's always best to double-check the grocery store's website to see whether or not they sell alcohol at your location before heading out.