Can You Buy Alcohol From Aldi?

Whether you're planning a big party for dozens of people, a small get-together, or you're just buying for one or two, it can be incredibly convenient to pick up alcohol like beer or wine while you shop at the supermarket. However, not every grocery chain sells alcohol alongside its usual stock so that you can pull off a one-and-done trip. With its ultra-low prices and surprising variety of items (as well as more eclectic finds in its Aisle of Shame), Aldi ranks among the most beloved grocery stores — but can you save yourself an extra stop at the liquor store when you go to your closest location?

The answer is yes and no. Alcohol is available for purchase in some Aldi stores in America; it actually all depends on what state you live in. Some Aldi locations sell a wide variety of alcoholic beverages, ranging from red, white, and sparkling wines (some of which are award-winning!), to plentiful beer options, and hard beverages including ciders and seltzers. And as with its other prices, Aldi's in-house alcohol selection costs much less than big brands you can find in liquor stores, with many bottles of Aldi wine selling for $10 or less and its Winking Owl brand going for about $3.49 per bottle.