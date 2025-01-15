Who Makes Aldi's Store-Brand Sundae Shoppe Ice Cream?

Aldi is America's fastest growing grocery chain, and one might argue its because the discount retailer does things a little differently. While the majority of grocers carry what could be called, household name brands, Aldi relies on private label products to stay competitive. These are items created by third-party manufacturers and sold under another name — a common occurrence, even for something as simple as ice cream. While Aldi has had a number of recalls over the years, details related to one of them might have unlocked the mystery behind which outfit produces the Sundae Shoppe frozen desserts.

In 2014, the chain issued a voluntary recall of its Belmont Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, due to a possible undeclared nut allergen. The press release offered shoppers who had purchased the flavor a refund and was made in association with Michigan-based House of Flavors Inc., an ice cream producer that churns out 28 million gallons of ice cream each year.