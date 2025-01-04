The Aldi Dip You Should Be Adding To Pizza
A 2023 survey by OnePoll found that Americans eat pizza three times in any month, which can ultimately total 180 slices of pizza per year. That's a lot of pizza! That's also a considerable expense, since both restaurant and delivery pizzas have become expensive, with some pies costing $30. Making pizza at home is both cost-friendly and creative, thanks to the wide variety of ingredients and cooking methods for pizza. And for pizza makers who are craving something new and different that isn't your "typical" ingredient, Aldi, the family-owned discount grocery story, has a unique and delicious new addition to their go-to toppings.
Though some customers are baffled by their lack of big name brands and an eccentric approach to shelving some of its products (which has its own ironic fan base), Aldi is also well-loved for its low prices and quality products, with over 2,400 stores in 39 states. And when you want a low-cost option to spice things up for pizza night, you must try their Park Street Deli's Buffalo Cauliflower Dip.
How to add buffalo cauliflower dip
Adding this delicious buffalo cauliflower dip to your homemade or store-bought pizza is easy and affordable, costing less than $5 to buy at Aldi, which is one of the best grocery chains for budget shoppers. That's a steal for a 10-ounce container of dip, so it's even more cost-effective when you're using it for a whole pizza. If you're starting from scratch, I'd recommend doing a taste test and gauging how much spice you'd like in the overall flavor of your pizza. Then, after using a base sauce like marinara, spread a thin layer of the dip before adding your choice of cheese. After taking the first bite, you'll notice a creamy yet spicy flavor that perfectly complements any type of pizza.
This dip can be served hot or cold, so if you'd rather use it as a topper after baking or buying your pizza, it's just as delicious. Like pizza, the buffalo cauliflower dip is versatile and even vegetarian-friendly!