The Aldi Dip You Should Be Adding To Pizza

A 2023 survey by OnePoll found that Americans eat pizza three times in any month, which can ultimately total 180 slices of pizza per year. That's a lot of pizza! That's also a considerable expense, since both restaurant and delivery pizzas have become expensive, with some pies costing $30. Making pizza at home is both cost-friendly and creative, thanks to the wide variety of ingredients and cooking methods for pizza. And for pizza makers who are craving something new and different that isn't your "typical" ingredient, Aldi, the family-owned discount grocery story, has a unique and delicious new addition to their go-to toppings.

Though some customers are baffled by their lack of big name brands and an eccentric approach to shelving some of its products (which has its own ironic fan base), Aldi is also well-loved for its low prices and quality products, with over 2,400 stores in 39 states. And when you want a low-cost option to spice things up for pizza night, you must try their Park Street Deli's Buffalo Cauliflower Dip.