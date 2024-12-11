Here's Where Aldi's Chocolate Really Comes From

Moser Roth first came to be when a baker by the name of Wilhelm Roth, Jr. started a business in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1841; he left the company in 1876. A candy maker by the name of Eduard Otto Moser, who operated in the same city, then joined forces with the Roth company in 1896, combining the two establishments. It chugged along until the 20th century, when World War II began and a fire broke out in the factory, destroying it completely.

Still, Moser Roth managed to rebuild and continue operations, though it was bought and sold numerous times throughout the years after the war. As mentioned, the Storck company finally purchased the candy company in 1967, taking over the factory. It was in 2007 that Storck then opted to bring back the old brand name Moser Roth to produce a chocolate line that would only be sold at Aldi stores.

While Storck might not seem like a familiar name, certainly not on par with Mars or Hershey here in the U.S., they produce some pretty famous candies themselves, too. These include Werther's Original, Mamba, and Knoppers, which are, not coincidentally, also sold at Aldi locations in the U.S.