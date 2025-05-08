The Case For Cooking Salmon Straight From Frozen

We've all had those busy days when you suddenly realize, when it's time to get dinner together, that you forgot to thaw what you planned to make. The good news is that if you have frozen salmon, you're covered — you can cook it right out of the freezer without having to wait for it to thaw. But this hack doesn't have to just be for when you're in a pinch. Robert DiGregorio, Director of Seafood Quality at FultonFishMarket.com, shared with The Takeout how you can cook salmon straight from the freezer any night of the week.

"There are so many reasons I love this method," DiGregorio told us, "but the biggest one is how convenient it is — no thawing needed, just throw that frozen salmon straight into the oven." He also described how the technique that he said makes dinner "effortless" can actually benefit the fish. That's because "cooking it from frozen keeps the fish super juicy because it holds onto more moisture."

DiGregorio's preference for cooking frozen salmon is in the oven. "I love it because you can have dinner on the table in about 20 minutes," he said, adding that it's "always perfect every time." He suggests simply baking the frozen salmon in a 450 degrees Fahrenheit oven for around eight minutes. "Then, remove it, season with your favorite spices, and bake for an additional 11 to 12 minutes." Let your salmon rest for a few minutes before digging in so it doesn't overcook.