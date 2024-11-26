The Salmon Variety That Fish Skeptics Should Give A Try

There are plenty of good reasons to eat fish generally, and salmon specifically: It's healthy, for one, packed with beneficial fatty acids and other nutritious compounds. If you know what to look for, it's sustainable — fish has a much smaller environmental footprint than, say, beef. It's often quite affordable, especially if you're buying canned or tinned fish (which you should then be arranging onto a beautiful seafood charcuterie board). In many respects, fish is the perfect protein. In other respects, it's ... well, it's fish, which may not be for everyone. Certain varieties, like mackerel, have a flavor that can only be described as fishy; you can imagine an otherwise curious eater stepping foot into a seafood market, getting a big whiff of the place, and turning right back around.

Folks who aren't wild about a strong fish flavor, though, shouldn't skip the fish market — they should ask for Coho salmon, which offers all of fish's virtues but is famously mild-tasting and easy to cook with. That makes it ideal for the fish-averse, or for any cook who's looking to make a seafood dish whose flavor isn't overpowered by the scent of the ocean. (Outside of the salmon family, tilapia and swordfish are a couple other, distinctly nonfishy fishes.) One of seven species of salmon native to the Pacific, Coho — also know as silver salmon — is also a sustainable choice. Here's a little more about it, and how it relates to some other members of the salmon family.