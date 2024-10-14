Is Salmon Skin Actually Edible?

Salmon is near and dear to my heart, having grown up with my dad searing it skin-on, and the skin was always the tastiest part. However, later in life, my boyfriend told me to always take the skin off when cooking, arguing, "You can't eat that! You'll get sick." So, which is it?

The most straightforward answer is yes, you can eat the salmon skin. However, be warned if you've never tried it — salmon skin has a stronger fishy taste, so if seafood isn't your thing, it might not be for you (personally, I think it's delicious!). That said, there have been concerns about possible chemical contamination in salmon, particularly from polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), synthetic chemicals once used in products like electrical equipment and paint. Though banned in the 1970s, PCBs still leak into the environment from hazardous waste sites and old equipment and can end up in fish. PCBs have been linked to health risks such as cancer and issues with the immune and reproductive systems. These chemicals are most concentrated in the fatty parts of the fish, like the skin and the layer right beneath it.

Experts agree that farmed and wild salmon are generally safe to eat, but taking precautions can reduce your exposure to any potential contaminants. If you're concerned about PCBs, avoiding the skin and trimming the fat can reduce the risk of ingesting these chemicals — though you'll miss out on that crispy skin goodness.