The Key To Grilling Salmon With The Skin Still On
We've all been there — standing by the grill, excited for a killer salmon dinner, only to wonder if you should have stuck with burgers. The skin sticks to the grates, tearing away in frustrating chunks, while the flesh either becomes tough and rubbery or is undercooked, with the thickest parts still raw and cool to the touch. It's enough to make you question why you didn't just bake the salmon — or maybe even cook it in the dishwasher?
But don't give up on grilling with the skin on just yet. There's a technique that guarantees crispy, flavorful skin and moist, flaky flesh every time. Let's be honest, grilling beats baking because of the charred grill marks, smoky flavor, and the satisfaction of mastering the flames. When done right, nothing compares to juicy, tender salmon fresh off the grill with that coveted skin-on finish.
The technique is simple: set your grill to high heat and start with the salmon skin-side down for 6-8 minutes with the grill top closed. Season with your favorite spices just before cooking. Then, flip to skin-side up for another 2-4 minutes, maintaining the temperature between 475 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping the top closed the entire time. This method not only delivers that crackling-crisp skin with buttery-moist flesh, but also gives you those clean grill marks that make your salmon as visually impressive as it is delicious.
Why this skin-on grilling method outshines the rest
When it comes to grilling salmon, the method of starting with high heat, skin-side down, then flipping to skin-side up with the lid closed, stands out for a few key reasons. Consider the tin foil wrapping method, for example. While it locks in moisture, it also prevents the salmon from developing that smoky, charred flavor that only direct contact with the grill can provide. This can leave your salmon tasting bland, with the skin turning out soft rather than achieving that crave-worthy crispy crunch.
Grilling with the lid open might seem like a good idea because it's easy to keep an eye on the fish, but it doesn't allow the salmon to develop that rich, grilled flavor. The escaping heat results in a less flavorful fish with a muted, unappealing color. Similarly, starting with the skin-side up might sound appealing because it seems like it would prevent the skin from burning. However, this method can cause sticking, as the delicate flesh is exposed to the heat first. The skin is tougher and acts as a protective layer, making flipping easier when started skin-side down. Finally, grilling on medium heat can still produce a tasty piece of salmon, but it won't deliver the same vibrant color or bold grill marks as high heat.
With the right skin-on grilling method locked down, let's explore a couple tips to keep in mind before firing up the grill.
Additional tips for this salmon grilling technique
Before you fire up the grill, keep these quick salmon grilling tips in mind. First, let your salmon sit at room temperature for 15 minutes before grilling. Tossing cold fish on a hot grill is a rookie mistake that causes uneven cooking, with the outside cooking faster than the still-cold interior. And about washing your salmon — don't do it. Washing your fish might seem logical at first, but it actually increases the risk of spreading bacteria around your kitchen. Cooking your salmon to the right temperature — 145 degrees Fahrenheit — will kill any bacteria that might be lurking, so you're safe without the rinse.
A clean grill is key to preventing sticking, so give those grates a good scrub right before throwing the fish on. Use a fish spatula for flipping; its thin, flexible design slides right under the fish without tearing the skin, making it a must-have tool in your grilling arsenal. And leave the tongs for the steaks — salmon's too delicate for that kind of rough handling. To further prevent sticking, lightly oil both the fish and the grill. Dip a paper towel in oil, hold it with tongs, and rub it over the grates before you start grilling. This simple step ensures your salmon lifts off the grill with ease, and those beautiful grill marks stay intact. Time to get grilling — because no one ever bragged about cooking salmon in the microwave ... except for maybe Stephen King.