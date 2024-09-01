The Key To Grilling Salmon With The Skin Still On

We've all been there — standing by the grill, excited for a killer salmon dinner, only to wonder if you should have stuck with burgers. The skin sticks to the grates, tearing away in frustrating chunks, while the flesh either becomes tough and rubbery or is undercooked, with the thickest parts still raw and cool to the touch. It's enough to make you question why you didn't just bake the salmon — or maybe even cook it in the dishwasher?

But don't give up on grilling with the skin on just yet. There's a technique that guarantees crispy, flavorful skin and moist, flaky flesh every time. Let's be honest, grilling beats baking because of the charred grill marks, smoky flavor, and the satisfaction of mastering the flames. When done right, nothing compares to juicy, tender salmon fresh off the grill with that coveted skin-on finish.

The technique is simple: set your grill to high heat and start with the salmon skin-side down for 6-8 minutes with the grill top closed. Season with your favorite spices just before cooking. Then, flip to skin-side up for another 2-4 minutes, maintaining the temperature between 475 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, keeping the top closed the entire time. This method not only delivers that crackling-crisp skin with buttery-moist flesh, but also gives you those clean grill marks that make your salmon as visually impressive as it is delicious.

