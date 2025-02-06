If You Aren't Letting Your Salmon Rest, You Need To Start ASAP

For fellow fish lovers, salmon probably makes its way into our shopping carts fairly frequently. When cooked right, you get a perfect textural fusion of soft and flaky fish along with crispy, browned salmon skin — which is edible, by the way. But overcook your salmon, and you'll be stuck forcing each dry piece down with a gulp of water. You might already know that you shouldn't rinse your salmon before cooking, and that you can grill salmon with the skin on provided you follow some key steps. But what about letting the fish rest once it's cooked? Is that something you pay attention to every single time?

Whether you bake, fry, or grill your salmon, the temperature of the fish will carry on getting higher once you take it off the heat. This is because of what's known as carryover cooking. It essentially causes the food to continue cooking, even when you remove it from the oven, skillet, or grill.

Just as you need to rest grilled meat for a little while before slicing it, allowing the salmon to rest for at least a few minutes will let the heat spread through the fish. This ensures you're not left with a cold center, which is gross, and also potentially unsafe to eat. But, here's the catch: Since carryover cooking is doing some of the work, you need to strategically time taking your salmon off the heat so that it doesn't overcook.