Give Salmon A Spicy Kick And Umami Boost With An Ever-Trendy Condiment
Salmon is one of the most versatile types of fish. It's no wonder so many cooks — professional or otherwise — make this fish when looking for an easy dinner. One of the best things about salmon is that it pairs beautifully with so many different ingredients. It has enough flavor to be delicious when pan-fried with a little bit of salt and pepper, but it is also rich enough to stand up to a flavorful, quick, and simple glaze. You can go even bolder and bring the heat. To turn your salmon into an umami bomb, look no further than your Asian grocery aisle. Enter, chili crisp.
Though trendy, chili crisp has actually existed for a long time. The condiment as we know it has been around since the 1990s, but this sort of combination of oil and dried hot peppers has been eaten in China for hundreds of years. Aside from the heat and richness, what makes it so delicious is its different variations. Ingredients like garlic, shallots, peanuts, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and MSG add flavor and texture. This condiment will vary depending on which region of China you are in or which jar of store-bought chili crisp you purchase. But regardless, it's undeniably bold, oh-so-delicious, and sure to be your new favorite topping for salmon.
How to make chili crisp salmon
Chili crisp is a perfect pairing for salmon because the buttery and mild flavor balances the deeply layered flavor of the chili crisp. If you want to keep the recipe simple, pan-sear your salmon and cook it to your preferred temperature. Then, take it out of the pan, and drizzle some of your favorite chili crisp on top. Since chili crisp salmon is so bold, try pairing it with a fresh, tangy, and sweet salsa made with ingredients like cucumber, pineapple, mango, or watermelon. It provides a cooling, balancing, and crisp side that perfectly complements the flaky and spicy salmon.
If you want to take the flavor profile up a notch, add chili crisp to soy sauce to make a marinade. Bake the marinated salmon, finish with a drizzle of honey for a bit of sweetness, and pair it with steamed rice and your favorite veggies. Naturally, chili crisp works well with other pan-Asian flavors, but you can also use it to add heat to something unexpected, like this recipe for one-pan baked salmon with burst tomatoes. The chili crisp is excellent alongside the umami-rich tomatoes and decadent cream. So, the next time you go to the grocery store, don't forget to stop by the Asian aisle. Whether you go for a traditional brand, a modern take, or make your own jar, you can never go wrong when pairing this spicy, umami condiment with salmon.