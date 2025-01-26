Give Salmon A Spicy Kick And Umami Boost With An Ever-Trendy Condiment

Salmon is one of the most versatile types of fish. It's no wonder so many cooks — professional or otherwise — make this fish when looking for an easy dinner. One of the best things about salmon is that it pairs beautifully with so many different ingredients. It has enough flavor to be delicious when pan-fried with a little bit of salt and pepper, but it is also rich enough to stand up to a flavorful, quick, and simple glaze. You can go even bolder and bring the heat. To turn your salmon into an umami bomb, look no further than your Asian grocery aisle. Enter, chili crisp.

Though trendy, chili crisp has actually existed for a long time. The condiment as we know it has been around since the 1990s, but this sort of combination of oil and dried hot peppers has been eaten in China for hundreds of years. Aside from the heat and richness, what makes it so delicious is its different variations. Ingredients like garlic, shallots, peanuts, sesame seeds, salt, sugar, and MSG add flavor and texture. This condiment will vary depending on which region of China you are in or which jar of store-bought chili crisp you purchase. But regardless, it's undeniably bold, oh-so-delicious, and sure to be your new favorite topping for salmon.