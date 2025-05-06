Here's How You Can Make Clint Eastwood's Super Simple Breakfast Your Own
Clint Eastwood has starred in classic films like the 1964 hit, "A Fistful of Dollars," as well as modern movies including 2018's "The Mule." Eastwood's longevity is partially down to his diet. His youngest son, Scott Eastwood, recalled his father's dedication to nutrition in an interview with Men's Health, saying, "My dad does not eat for pleasure. He eats salmon and brown rice for breakfast."
The star's morning meal is one that can be enjoyed as is or dressed up with some simple salmon ideas to showcase nature's perfect fish. Salmon is already packed with nutrients and high in protein, but if you're looking to add some breakfast flair to this dish, cook up some eggs to go with it. You can either combine the salmon with some scrambled eggs or egg whites, or place a runny egg on top of the salmon and rice for the perfect breakfast. Other ingredients you can add to the salmon and rice include avocado and even teriyaki sauce. Greens, such as spinach or kale, are also a worthy addition. In other words, you can add just about anything to this healthy breakfast in order to make it your own.
It's the ideal breakfast for busy people
Salmon and brown rice is an ideal breakfast for even the busiest individuals as both the fish and the rice can be cooked in advance and will keep for three to four days in the refrigerator. If you're not sure how your mornings will fare through the week, keeping the salmon and rice cooked ahead of time will allow you to either add more to the meal later on or eat it as it is. Either way, you'll still have a delicious Clint Eastwood-esque breakfast.
As an added bonus, this breakfast is also a great way to use up leftovers; rice from dinner can be frozen and reheated for breakfast at a later date (thus speeding up the cooking process). There's also no need to worry about those times when breakfast turns to brunch when you're having salmon and rice because there are ways to alter this dish so it suits any mealtime. For example, add some scrambled eggs, cooked poblano, and nopales to your salmon and brown rice and pop it all into a tortilla. Now you've got yourself an on-the-go brunch you'll never forget. (Take this as your sign to eat more cactus this summer.)