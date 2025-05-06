Here's How You Can Make Clint Eastwood's Super Simple Breakfast Your Own

Clint Eastwood has starred in classic films like the 1964 hit, "A Fistful of Dollars," as well as modern movies including 2018's "The Mule." Eastwood's longevity is partially down to his diet. His youngest son, Scott Eastwood, recalled his father's dedication to nutrition in an interview with Men's Health, saying, "My dad does not eat for pleasure. He eats salmon and brown rice for breakfast."

The star's morning meal is one that can be enjoyed as is or dressed up with some simple salmon ideas to showcase nature's perfect fish. Salmon is already packed with nutrients and high in protein, but if you're looking to add some breakfast flair to this dish, cook up some eggs to go with it. You can either combine the salmon with some scrambled eggs or egg whites, or place a runny egg on top of the salmon and rice for the perfect breakfast. Other ingredients you can add to the salmon and rice include avocado and even teriyaki sauce. Greens, such as spinach or kale, are also a worthy addition. In other words, you can add just about anything to this healthy breakfast in order to make it your own.