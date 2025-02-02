When Does Breakfast Turn Into Brunch?

Unless you're a morning runner, you probably don't want to wake up early on weekends. This is your time to sleep in. Or at least to lay in bed while reading or doomscrolling instead of getting up and being productive right away. Making brunch too early is should be a crime. If your friend suggests brunching at 8am, question how much this person is actually bringing into your life. On the other hand, many people don't want to waste the entire day either. If you do brunch at 1 or 2pm (which, honestly, is just lunch), you're cutting into the middle of the day for those who have plans later on. However, start at 10:30, and you'll keep both those who want to sleep until late and those who want to take advantage of the day happy.

This is also the ideal time for friend groups that include parents. Morning will be devoted to getting kids ready for the day and the afternoon will likely involve the park or someplace fun. This sandwich time allows people to do both. The best part is that those who don't have kids and want to stay enjoying the bottomless mimosas can stay put and keep throwing glasses back. If they do, they'll get home early enough to sleep off the booze before the day is over. No next-day-hangover involved.

Simply put, 10:30am is the perfect time to start your brunch. Convince me otherwise.