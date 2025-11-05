Your Frozen Fries Will Taste Super Bland Unless You Do This

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

On busy weeknights, frozen french fries are an absolute lifesaver. They're usually just potatoes and only take at most 20 minutes to bake or air fry, meaning there's no wasting time with peeling, cutting, soaking, or drying your spuds. Finding the best frozen french fries can be crucial to a great dinner, but even after baking them to perfection you might be left wondering: why are these so bland? Well, after you're done cooking frozen fries, you should always season them.

Even if they come with some salt, odds are it won't be enough and will make the flavor pale in comparison to the best french fries you can get at fast food chains. So, what are you, the average consumer to do? The best thing you can do to soup up frozen fries at home is to salt and season them right out of the oven or air fryer. Since most frozen fries are pre fried (that is, fried just enough to be cooked and then flash frozen), they still have plenty of oil locked inside. Cooking releases those oils, which help seasoning stick to the fries. Waiting to season until after they've cooled down will result in the seasoning settling to the bottom of whatever serving vessel you're using.