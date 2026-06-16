13 Most Underwhelming Items On Aldi Shelves In 2026
I was pretty unimpressed the first time I set foot in an Aldi but have long since done a 180 — I've learned to love this discount chain and all its budget buys. Under-$5 Aldi meals for a cheap dinner? Count me in. I've also found some pretty great deals in the Aisle of Shame (and much to my relief, have never once experienced anyone yelling out "caw caw" in there). Shoppers new to the store have much to look forward to, including must-buy Aldi items for first-time customers. Aldi fan that I am, though, I'll admit that some of the grocery chain's offerings are best avoided.
The Aldi buys I've been disappointed by include too-sweet sauces, odd-tasting dips, and moldy produce. Some products may be gone for good now (and good riddance), but others keep turning up again and again like bad pennies. Yes, everyone's tastes do vary, and in some cases, I personally don't like something that others rave about.
Ultimately, you'll be making up your own mind about what's worth trying. If you're on the fence about a limited-time Aldi item, you can always wait until it reaches the end of its season to see if it's offered at a closeout price. A word of warning, though: Sometimes there's a good reason why these items didn't sell. Don't be like me and scoop up half a dozen bottles of flavored ketchup only to find out that $0.35 isn't actually the best bargain for something you can't stand to eat.
Disappointing bakery products
One of Aldi's competitors is Lidl, a chain that boasts an irresistible bakery. While Lidl's baked goods entice shoppers, Aldi's are mediocre at best. As a Redditor once said, "Their bagels taste like the idea of a bagel," while another observed, "Most of the bread has an off aftertaste." Someone else found the sourdough bread to be on the dry side and rather flavorless when compared to products from other grocery store bakeries.
Crummy cookies
Size definitely does count when it comes to cookies, especially when they have the word "monster" on the package. Even though the name derives from the fact that they're Frankenstein-ed together from elements of chocolate chip, M&M, oatmeal, and peanut butter cookies, that word still conveys certain expectations. The tiny Benton's Soft Baked Monster Cookies just don't live up to them. Commenters on an r/aldi Reddit thread say that these cookies are also short on M&Ms and have a strange chemical taste.
To make matters worse, they're not the only crappy cookie Aldi has released recently. The Benton's Soft Baked Chocolate Brownie Cookies are also quite a letdown. According to one Redditor, "I bought the chocolate/brownie ones a few weeks ago and they are similarly small and look nothing like the packaging."
Dessert cups that look better than they taste
The problem with Aldi dessert cups is one endemic to the food world: They look much better than they taste. All the ones I've tried aren't terrible, but the flavor doesn't come close to living up to the presentation. In the words of a Facebook user commenting on the Specially Selected Mousse Cups in Cookies and Cream and Strawberry White Chocolate, "I was excited and got both kinds and was slightly disappointed. I mean they were alright ... The best part was the little glass things they came in."
The cylindrical glass cups leftover from Aldi specialty desserts can be reused in a number of ways, and at present, Aldi not only carries the aforementioned mousse cup flavors but also dulce de leche and raspberry white chocolate ones. Also available are mango- and key lime-flavored Specially Selected parfaits in round glass cups.
Disappointing deli dips
I'm a shellfish fan, so I was pretty excited to try both the Park Street Deli Crab Rangoon Dip and the Lobster Roll Dip when they first came out. Ugh, but I wish I hadn't. Both were disgustingly sweet and had an odd, off-putting texture, so there really wasn't anything I could do to salvage them. A Redditor who had a similar experience with the crab dip said, "I thought it was unpleasant and sweet. It went straight into the garbage." Others found these dips' flavor overly fishy or complained of too much celery.
The Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip, which I won't be trying, also received un-rave reviews on a different Reddit thread. One person panned the entire line: "All these Park Street Deli dips are awful. Why put corn syrup in a savory dip?"
Flavored chips can be more miss than hit
Aldi's standard potato chips are usually okay, but the limited-edition flavors are a crunchy bag of nope. According to Reddit, Clancy's Cheesy Queso chips from Aldi should be avoided at all costs, and if they return to stores this year, the advice is still to leave them alone. This season, "special" flavors include Hot Chili Lime, Loaded Bacon and Cheddar, and Spicy Dill Pickle. I've only tried the first of these, and apart from being annoyed by the misnomer (chili is a stew and chile is a pepper!), I found them to have an almost burnt taste with way more artificial citrus than chile flavor.
A Redditor who bought the chili lime chips on clearance (which is also what I did) said they threw the bag away after tasting them. The bacon and cheddar ones fared no better in the opinion of a different Reddit user: "These are salty as hell and the whole bag has that stinky cheese smell. Also, the bacon flavor is nowhere to be found. I'll probably end up tossing them out." The pickle chips, according to another reviewer, are lacking in vinegary tang and compensate with an excess of dill.
Flavored coffee that's a flop
You know those coffee connoisseurs who grind their beans by hand and utilize the most complicated pour-over methods? I'm like the exact opposite — I use K-Cups and only buy the flavored kind. I just skip the ones from Aldi. The Barissimo flavored ones have never failed to disappoint, especially the seasonal selections.
A few years ago, I bought both the cherry and chocolate-coconut summer varieties, since these are flavors I adore. While neither are on the website at the time of writing, I saw both for sale at Aldi just a few days ago. I wasn't tempted to buy them, though, since I've long since learned my lesson: The cherry will taste like cough syrup, while the chocolate-coconut will taste of nothing but hot water and disappointment.
In fact, none of the Barissimo flavored coffees I've tried have lived up to expectations. A Facebook user concurs: "Barissimo, in my opinion is terrible, and honestly one of the worst tasting coffee brands I've ever experienced when it comes to pod style capsules."
Heat-and-eat meats that definitely can be beat
One item that always catches my eye as soon as I walk into Aldi is the Park Street Deli heat-and-eat entrees located in the refrigerator case at the front of the store. They may look good, but I walk right by, since experience has taught me that reality does not match appearance. Reddit seems to agree, with one user cautioning, "Without fail they've all been like 75% overly sweet sauce and 25% grisly meat."
A disgruntled Aldi shopper advises steering clear of the sirloin steak tips in gravy, while others say the Thai Coconut Chicken is salty, sugary, and watery, and you can't taste the coconut. Still another person warns that the Hawaiian-style chicken tastes like ammonia, and someone else says, "The artichoke stuffed chicken is dry and the stuffing is awful." Caveat emptor? More like caveat eater.
Loser lunch meats
I often buy Aldi's Italian deli meats like prosciutto and salami, but I'm not really in the market for more standard lunch meats. Other Aldi shoppers, however, have tried them and rendered their verdict: a whole bunch of thumbs down. Customers say you should think twice about buying lunch meat from Aldi because of its funky taste and texture.
According to one Reddit user, "A [flavor-averse] person picked the skinniest turkeys, boiled them in dirty dish water, then decided, 'absolutely no seasonings whatsoever' and added some slime just for fun." Someone else noted that the meat's slimy feel could come from it having been frozen and then thawed, while another commented, "Aldi deli meat has made me ditch all deli meat permanently." One resourceful Redditor, however, came up with an alternate use for it, saying that it worked well for hiding their dog's arthritis medication.
Not-so-hot sauces
Aldi's condiments are a mixed bag, but one thing I haven't been impressed with is the hot sauces. The standard Burman's Hot Sauce, which is your basic Louisiana style (think Frank's or Texas Pete), isn't terrible, although Facebook users have detected rancid flavors in some batches. Other flavored hot sauces from the brand, however, have all been huge letdowns.
Burman's Spicy Garlic Hot Sauce is way too salty, while a Redditor says of the two latest additions, "I tried both of the new sauces (Chimichurri and Poblano) and they taste absolutely godawful." I've yet to sample either but will probably give them a miss since I didn't enjoy last year's offerings (Polynesian and Avocado Serrano). To be honest, the entire citrus-flavored 2024 lineup (featuring blood orange, key lime, and lemon) is still cluttering up my condiment cabinet too, since I hate their weird, chemical flavors only slightly less than I hate food waste.
Peculiar pickles
"I love Aldi and it's my main shopping destination....but the pickles are awful," one semi-satisfied customer commented on an r/aldi thread about unsatisfying products. Another said, "I agree. The pickles taste ok, but have a weird texture to them. Like they weren't just pickled, they were cooked and then pickled."
Other shoppers feel this applies to any of Aldi's jarred pickled items, not just cucumbers, with one calling the banana peppers "bland" and "mushy" and another saying the same about the jalapeños. The refrigerated deli pickles, on the other hand, do have their fans, particularly the Park Street Deli Atomic Pickle Chips, which folks generally say are quite good.
Problematic produce
Sometimes, Aldi's produce can be a total turn-off to shoppers due to the lack of cold storage. Some stores may have revamped their produce aisles with refrigeration units, but the stores where I shop still have it sitting at room temperature where it sometimes starts to spoil. Others have also experienced this phenomenon. One person shared on Reddit that they walked into an Aldi to see a display of very moldy strawberries right at the entrance. "They were 3rd grade science experiment kind of moldy, not just a little bit. I thought they might've been trying to make Aldi Penicillin or something," the commenter said.
Others pointed out that strawberries aren't the only type of produce to present a problem. "The bananas go bad rather fast," someone observed. Another shopper shared, "My Aldi exclusively sells massively under-ripe bananas — the ones that go straight from green to brown."
Sugary salad dressing
My go-to salad dressing is a bottled balsamic mixed about 50-50 with straight balsamic vinegar (I like things sour). I'm okay with the Priano brand despite knowing this store-bought balsamic vinegar isn't the real deal – in fact, I prefer supermarket balsamic to the genuine kind because it's much less sweet.
What I do not care for at all, though, is Tuscan Garden Balsamic Vinaigrette since I find it tastes like sugar water. To give it its due, plenty of people seem to like it, but if you, too, are no fan of super-sweet salad dressings, the label tells the tale. Sugar is the fourth ingredient listed, coming in right after the water, vinegar, and soybean oil.
Too-sweet ketchup
This one might be a controversial pick, since many Aldi shoppers seem to think store-brand ketchup is okay, especially Simply Nature Organic Ketchup. The more budget-friendly Burman's Tomato Ketchup, however, has a few haters. One person complained, "Has a funky spice in it that I just don't like," while another declared, "Burman's is an insult to the name of ketchup." A third went so far as to say, "Whoever created the formula for that ketchup should be charged with crimes against humanity." While I wouldn't advocate such harsh punishment, I'm not a fan either, as I find Burman's ketchup simply too sugary for me.
What's more, I'd be very wary about any flavored varieties. At present, Burman's isn't offering any, but last fall its "spicy" habanero and jalapeño ketchups were on sale for $0.35 apiece. I bought several bottles of both kinds and absolutely hated them — cloyingly sweet with very little heat. In the end I gave most of the bottles away, and if this product ever returns, I'll avoid it like the plague.