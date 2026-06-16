13 Most Underwhelming Items On Aldi Shelves In 2026

I was pretty unimpressed the first time I set foot in an Aldi but have long since done a 180 — I've learned to love this discount chain and all its budget buys. Under-$5 Aldi meals for a cheap dinner? Count me in. I've also found some pretty great deals in the Aisle of Shame (and much to my relief, have never once experienced anyone yelling out "caw caw" in there). Shoppers new to the store have much to look forward to, including must-buy Aldi items for first-time customers. Aldi fan that I am, though, I'll admit that some of the grocery chain's offerings are best avoided.

The Aldi buys I've been disappointed by include too-sweet sauces, odd-tasting dips, and moldy produce. Some products may be gone for good now (and good riddance), but others keep turning up again and again like bad pennies. Yes, everyone's tastes do vary, and in some cases, I personally don't like something that others rave about.

Ultimately, you'll be making up your own mind about what's worth trying. If you're on the fence about a limited-time Aldi item, you can always wait until it reaches the end of its season to see if it's offered at a closeout price. A word of warning, though: Sometimes there's a good reason why these items didn't sell. Don't be like me and scoop up half a dozen bottles of flavored ketchup only to find out that $0.35 isn't actually the best bargain for something you can't stand to eat.