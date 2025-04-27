According To Reddit, These Aldi Chips Should Be Avoided At All Costs

Sometimes store brand snacks are a winning option, while other times they can be complete duds. In the case of one particular flavor of Aldi brand potato chips, however, it sounds like the discount grocer has completely struck out, because Reddit is going to town on how much users hate it. The flavor in question? Clancy's Cheesy Queso flavored potato chips.

Clancy's is Aldi's house chip brand, and you'll find its offerings tucked away in the snacks and crackers section of the store. A Reddit user recently posted a thread titled, "These are so bad that I feel compelled to warn you (Clancy's Cheesy Queso potato chips)." The post reads, "They have a really stale aroma and taste like they tried to impart the corn flavor of a Frito onto a potato chip. Has anyone else tried these? Am I alone with a defective taste bud or something?" Some of the responses were brutal. One user wrote, "It took us awhile, but they taste like they were flavored with the water you drain from tuna in the can. The cats loved them more than us."

But probably the harshest response of them all was, "I could taste them before I even put it in my mouth. Very disappointing. Like only 1 of every 10 chips had a hint of spice that tasted good, the rest felt like I was eating something that was seasoned with raw sewage."