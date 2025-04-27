According To Reddit, These Aldi Chips Should Be Avoided At All Costs
Sometimes store brand snacks are a winning option, while other times they can be complete duds. In the case of one particular flavor of Aldi brand potato chips, however, it sounds like the discount grocer has completely struck out, because Reddit is going to town on how much users hate it. The flavor in question? Clancy's Cheesy Queso flavored potato chips.
Clancy's is Aldi's house chip brand, and you'll find its offerings tucked away in the snacks and crackers section of the store. A Reddit user recently posted a thread titled, "These are so bad that I feel compelled to warn you (Clancy's Cheesy Queso potato chips)." The post reads, "They have a really stale aroma and taste like they tried to impart the corn flavor of a Frito onto a potato chip. Has anyone else tried these? Am I alone with a defective taste bud or something?" Some of the responses were brutal. One user wrote, "It took us awhile, but they taste like they were flavored with the water you drain from tuna in the can. The cats loved them more than us."
But probably the harshest response of them all was, "I could taste them before I even put it in my mouth. Very disappointing. Like only 1 of every 10 chips had a hint of spice that tasted good, the rest felt like I was eating something that was seasoned with raw sewage."
Not all Aldi-brand items are a sheer disappointment
Aldi Clancy's Cheesy Queso flavored potato chips might have been a swing and a miss, but that doesn't mean all of Aldi's in-house goods are that way. One of The Takeout's contributors is an avid Aldi shopper, and she says that Aldi's house brand Burman's Original Cayenne Pepper sauce is a pretty good dupe of Frank's Red Hot sauce. She's also a fan of Aldi's Irish butter (as am I), which is a pretty good alternative to the popular Kerrygold brand.
Plus, I can also tell you from experience that Aldi's Girl Scout cookie knockoffs are good too — though they do lack that seasonal magic, since they're available year-round. That being said, the good thing about Aldi is that it's a discount grocery store. Is everything going to be good? Of course not. But at least at Aldi, you won't be dropping the same amount of money as you would on a name-brand item. Just be warned that the Cheesy Queso chips don't come too highly recommended, so if you see them, the Reddit consensus is that you may just want to leave them on the shelf.