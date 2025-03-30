One Prep Mistake Makes Meals With Canned Tuna Super Watery

Canned tuna is a great way to add some protein, healthy fats, and rich flavor to so many dishes. You can use canned tuna in fish tacos, pasta, or salads. It's a truly versatile addition, and there are plenty of genius uses for a can of tuna that mean it's a pantry staple for many of us. But as with other foods, there are a few mistakes to avoid with canned tuna. The biggest one? Not draining the tuna before using it.

Draining your tuna is crucial, especially if it's in water rather than oil. Water-packed fish should always be drained unless you want your dish to be a sloppy mess. The excess moisture can quickly turn your sandwich soggy, or make your tuna dip too watery.

Too much oil in oil-packed fish can also negatively affect the texture of your meal, making it overly greasy. Draining the oil will preserve the correct texture of your dish as well as minimizing the amount of fat, if that's a concern. The exception is when you're making something like tuna salad, where the flavorful oil is a key ingredient.