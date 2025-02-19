Aldi's Irish Butter Is A Total Kerrygold Copycat

Just because you're paying discount prices at Aldi doesn't mean you have to make concessions on quality (though I'll be the first to say that sometimes Aldi can be hit or miss). There's one household staple I'm happy to snag from Aldi that's guaranteed to be more expensive at a regular supermarket — Irish butter. Normally, when it comes to Irish butter, all I ever think about is Kerrygold, which is great, but Aldi has its own house version that makes for an honorable dupe at a better price.

First off, Irish butter is indeed butter that's been imported from Ireland (where Kerrygold is outperforming potato exports), made with milk from cows that have mainly been grass-fed. Their diet gives the butter its deep, rich color along with a deeper flavor. Aldi's version is called Countryside Creamery Pure Irish Butter and it comes wrapped in a shamrock green foil. The salted butter itself has the same deep yellow color as Kerrygold and Aldi's product description notes that it is indeed imported from Ireland.

It's perfect for spreading on bread or baked goods and it really sings when you want to use it as a condiment for something like baked potatoes. It's definitely a step up from those pale sticks of all-purpose butter that are sitting in your fridge's butter compartment. If you're at Aldi picking up the basics, this is one I happily recommend.