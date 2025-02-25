The Aldi Hot Sauce That's A Total Franks Red Hot Copycat

I am a very loyal Aldi shopper. It's my go-to grocery store and the first one I hit up on my weekly shopping trips. I'm even a member of the Aldi Aisle of Shame Community on Facebook. Despite my allegiance, I will say that there are some house products I've bought and never purchased again. It's rare, but certain brand-name items are just better than Aldi brands, in my humble opinion.

For example, when it comes to steak sauce, A-1 brand is simply superior. And while Aldi's Clancy's brand white cheddar popcorn is super popular, I will deliberately spend more on the SmartFood brand any day. But some Aldi products are so close to the brands they're mimicking you might not notice the difference in a blind taste test. One such example is Burman's Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce, Aldi's dupe for Frank's Red Hot sauce.

Let's start with the shape of the bottle. Burman's 12-ounce bottle isn't an exact replica of Frank's, but it's pretty close. The labels, too, basically share the same color scheme. Outside of aesthetics, the flavor of Burman's is spicy, tangy, sharp, and thin with just enough thickness to coat a buffalo wing. In essence, it tastes just like Frank's.

I've used it to coat air-fried chicken wings and in buffalo chicken dip (which is even tastier when you use rotisserie chicken). The ingredient lists of the two brands are very similar, though not identical. But when it comes to price point, the difference is stark. A 12-ounce bottle of Frank's was $3.64 at my local Walmart while the same size of Burman's was $1.65 at Aldi (on sale from $2.09).