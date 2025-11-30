Why Aldi's Produce Can Be A Total Turn-Off To Shoppers

There are plenty of products at Aldi to fawn over. I love the discount grocer's Sweet Chili Lime chicken skewers and I always dive into a bag of Simply Nature freeze dried strawberry snacks as soon as I get back to my car. Aldi's gluten-free bread and full line of gluten-free snacks are amazing, too — hello, donuts and cheesecake.

Still, the produce section at Aldi has customers at a crossroads with some complaining about inferior quality, disappointing prices, not enough refrigeration, and sometimes even fruit flies in the store. Aldi shoppers avoid the store's bananas altogether while others caution on Reddit that cucumbers and root vegetables soften quickly, bagged produce gets slimy, and the garlic can quickly grow sprouts.

Produce prices aren't all that different compared with other popular grocers and it's usually displayed in a way that seems more chaotic than other stores. Fruits and vegetables are often piled together in boxes in an extra wide aisle between the dairy section and one of the snack sections. The bagged tomatoes and potatoes can be found next to cartons of raspberries and the rest of the classic fruits and vegetables, which just seems odd. Premixed salads and other, more perishable produce are kept in the refrigerated section, but much of it is just out in the middle of the store. Alone, it wouldn't be much of an issue -– grocers like Walmart display produce in unrefrigerated bins and grocery accounts for about 60% of Walmart's net sales. But all these strikes against Aldi's produce are leaving some shoppers unsatisfied.