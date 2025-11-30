Why Aldi's Produce Can Be A Total Turn-Off To Shoppers
There are plenty of products at Aldi to fawn over. I love the discount grocer's Sweet Chili Lime chicken skewers and I always dive into a bag of Simply Nature freeze dried strawberry snacks as soon as I get back to my car. Aldi's gluten-free bread and full line of gluten-free snacks are amazing, too — hello, donuts and cheesecake.
Still, the produce section at Aldi has customers at a crossroads with some complaining about inferior quality, disappointing prices, not enough refrigeration, and sometimes even fruit flies in the store. Aldi shoppers avoid the store's bananas altogether while others caution on Reddit that cucumbers and root vegetables soften quickly, bagged produce gets slimy, and the garlic can quickly grow sprouts.
Produce prices aren't all that different compared with other popular grocers and it's usually displayed in a way that seems more chaotic than other stores. Fruits and vegetables are often piled together in boxes in an extra wide aisle between the dairy section and one of the snack sections. The bagged tomatoes and potatoes can be found next to cartons of raspberries and the rest of the classic fruits and vegetables, which just seems odd. Premixed salads and other, more perishable produce are kept in the refrigerated section, but much of it is just out in the middle of the store. Alone, it wouldn't be much of an issue -– grocers like Walmart display produce in unrefrigerated bins and grocery accounts for about 60% of Walmart's net sales. But all these strikes against Aldi's produce are leaving some shoppers unsatisfied.
If shoppers are skipping Aldi produce, where do they go for fruits and vegetables?
Grocery shopping at Aldi feels a bit more like a scavenger hunt than other places, and the produce aisle is no different. Products come and go, name brands are harder to find, and sometimes Aldi just decides to rearrange its whole store. We've gone as far as enlisting tips from a professional chef on how to shop at Aldi, because nobody wants to miss out on the grocer's unique finds and low prices. But even Aldi superfans and weekly regulars aren't always happy with the fruits and vegetables on display. Some shoppers have taken to Reddit listing the other places they shop for produce.
Costco, Walmart, and Aldi seem to be the ultimate shopper's combo, a trio of discount and lower-priced grocers that all carry a slightly different selection and complimentary price points. Shoppers often rely on Aldi for unique finds, pantry staples, and incredible snacks at reasonable prices, but you can often get higher quality produce at Costco for the same price. Shoppers say Walmart's produce can sometimes be better too. Turns out, people save money by driving to a couple of stores for everything on their grocery list.