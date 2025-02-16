Does Aldi Sell Gluten-Free Bread?

Shoppers (including yours truly) love the discount grocery store Aldi for its sizable selection of items, from basic food staples like ground beef to home goods. It's also been considered one of the best grocery stores for budget shoppers. For those of you who have gluten-free needs, you might be wondering if Aldi sells gluten-free products, and more specifically, bread. The answer is yes — Aldi has its own dedicated house brand, called "liveGfree," which indeed includes sliced loaves of bread.

It comes in both white and whole grain varieties, which means your quick deli meat sandwiches, grilled cheese, or just plain eating needs are covered. But just like any house brand of good, Aldi's liveGfree gluten-free bread has both its fans and its detractors. One user in a Reddit thread about the gluten-free bread swears by the product, saying, "The bread is really good!!"

The thread also included comments from some detractors who feel the opposite way, declaring that the bread is too dry for their liking. Grocery store house brands can admittedly be somewhat of a gamble, so take note, gluten-free shoppers, if you're trying Aldi's gluten-free bread for the first time.